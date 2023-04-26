Submit Release
Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Announces Termination of Portland North American Alternative Fund

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Ontario, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland Investment Counsel Inc. (“Portland”) announced today its intention to terminate Portland North American Alternative Fund (the “Fund”) on or about June 30, 2023 and that, effective April 27, 2023, it will not be accepting any further subscriptions for units of the Fund. The Fund launched in April 2020 but has not gained sufficient investor interest, resulting in it being uneconomic to maintain.

For further information on Portland or the Fund, please visit www.portlandic.com or contact Client Services at 1-888-710-4242, option #1, or email at clientservices@portlandic.com.


