Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Net income was $12.1 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $11.7 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in both the first quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $14.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to $6.1 million in the linked quarter and $2.3 million in the prior year quarter.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total loans were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $192.9 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022 and $509.7 million, or 13.7%, from March 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, $211.9 million higher than December 31, 2022, and $138.4 million higher than March 31, 2022.

Net interest income of $41.8 million decreased $1.3 million, or 3.1%, from the linked quarter, reflective of fewer days in the most recent quarter and amid the current rising interest rate environment that has driven higher funding costs, and increased by $2.3 million, or 5.7%, from the year-ago quarter.

Solid revenue from the Company’s insurance and investment advisory subsidiaries contributed to noninterest income of $10.9 million, which was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased by $398 thousand, or 3.5%, from the first quarter of 2022.

The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including non-performing loans to total loans of 0.21% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.15% as of March 31, 2023 and annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the current quarter of 0.21%.





“During the first three months of 2023, our Company reported strong loan growth which helped to offset continued funding cost pressures that face our industry amid the current interest rate environment,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “Year-over-year commercial loan growth reflects continued momentum of commercial banking execution, with exceptional performance from our Mid-Atlantic team helping to grow and diversify our portfolio. To further enhance our commercial and industrial lending, during the first quarter of 2023 we announced an expansion in Central New York with a new loan production office in Syracuse. We remain focused on building relationships with high-quality commercial clients, as evidenced by our strong credit quality metrics.

“In the first quarter, we were also pleased to announce a 3.4% increase in our common stock dividend. This marks the 13th consecutive annual dividend increase and underscores our Board’s ongoing confidence in our strategy and earnings potential. As we navigate a challenging economic environment, we believe that our relationship-based approach to banking, financially stable geographic footprint, disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue streams will support our ability to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, “While our net interest margin was pressured during the first quarter as a result of a shift in our funding mix, given seasonality of public deposits and growth of reciprocal deposits in the current interest rate environment, we continue to expect to deploy cash flow from our loan and securities portfolio into new loan originations at market rates to stabilize our margin moving forward despite increased funding costs.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million from the first quarter of 2022.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.49 billion, an increase of $155.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a $172.8 million increase in average loans and a $14.2 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $31.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $319.1 million higher than the first quarter of 2022 due to a $418.8 million increase in average loans and an $18.8 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $118.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Net interest margin was 3.09% in the current quarter as compared to 3.23% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.11% in the first quarter of 2022, as a result of a shift in mix from lower cost transactional accounts to higher cost time deposits, as well as seasonality and repricing within the public deposit portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.9 million for both the first quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased $398 thousand from the first quarter of 2022.

Service charges on deposits of $1.0 million reflects a $459 thousand, or 30.9%, decrease from the linked fourth quarter of 2022 and a $342 thousand, or 25.0%, decrease from the year-ago period, due to a reduction in nonsufficient funds fees as a result of January 2023 changes in the Bank’s consumer overdraft program that align with trends in community banking.

Insurance income of $2.1 million was $625 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $10 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of the timing of contingent revenue earned in the first quarter each year.

Investment advisory income of $2.9 million was $99 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $118 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to changes in the value of assets under management between comparable periods.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $251 thousand was $60 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2022 and $544 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2022. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale was a gain of $112 thousand in the current quarter compared to a gain of $182 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a loss of $91 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The loss in the year-ago period was a result of the fair market value of pipeline commitments at that time, negatively impacted by interest rate changes.





Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.1 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to investments in personnel and hourly wage pressures driven by the current competitive labor market.

Computer and data processing expense of $4.7 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $712 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to the timing of the Company’s strategic investments in technology, including digital banking initiatives, a customer relationship management solution implemented across all lines of business, and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, initiatives.

FDIC assessments expense of $1.1 million reflects increases of $460 thousand and $602 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, due in part to the impact of an increase in base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules by two basis points.

Other expense of $3.5 million was flat with the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was the result of a combination of factors including interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions, the timing of deposit account-related fraud charge-offs, higher insurance costs and the impact of inflationary pressures.

As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company recognized non-recurring restructuring charges of $350 thousand related to the 2020 closure of five locations. The charges related to the write-down of real estate assets to fair market value based upon then current market conditions. There were no such restructuring charges in the first quarters of 2023 or 2022.





Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2022. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and first quarter of 2022, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $584 thousand, $1.4 million, and $589 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 18.7% for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022 and 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $5.97 billion at March 31, 2023, up $169.7 million from December 31, 2022, and up $336.5 million from March 31, 2022.

Investment securities were $1.13 billion at March 31, 2023, down $17.9 million from December 31, 2022, and down $205.0 million from March 31, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was driven by the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in the market value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations.

Total loans were $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023, up $192.9 million, or 4.8%, from December 31, 2022, and up $509.7 million, or 13.7%, from March 31, 2022.

Commercial business loans totaled $695.1 million, up $30.9 million, or 4.6%, from December 31, 2022, and up $70.0 million, or 11.2%, from March 31, 2022.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.84 billion, up $161.6 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2022, and up $406.7 million, or 28.3%, from March 31, 2022.

Residential real estate loans totaled $591.8 million, up $1.9 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2022, and up $17.0 million, or 2.9%, from March 31, 2022.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $1.02 billion, down $1.4 million, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2022, and up $14.8 million, or 1.5%, from March 31, 2022.





Total deposits were $5.14 billion at March 31, 2023, $211.9 million higher than December 31, 2022, and $138.4 million higher than March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily the result of seasonally higher public deposits and an increase in reciprocal deposits. The increase from March 31, 2022 was primarily driven by increases in brokered and non-public deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 26% at March 31, 2022.

Short-term borrowings were $116.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $205.0 million at December 31, 2022. There were no short-term borrowings at March 31, 2022. In addition, as of March 31, 2023 the Company had a three-year advance payable to FHLB of $50.0 million to fund loan growth that was higher than planned during the first quarter of 2023.

Shareholders’ equity was $422.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $405.6 million at December 31, 2022, and $446.8 million at March 31, 2022. The linked quarter increase reflects a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Shareholders’ equity was negatively impacted in 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and given the high quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $26.38 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.06, or 4.2%, from $25.31 at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $1.70, or 6.1%, from $28.08 at March 31, 2022. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $21.62 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.09, or 5.3%, from $20.53 at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $1.61, or 6.9%, from $23.23 at March 31, 2022. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.80% at March 31, 2023, compared to 6.70% at December 31, 2022, and 7.63% at March 31, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.64%, 5.50% and 6.40% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago periods was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, representing an increase of 3.4% over the linked and prior year quarters. The dividend returned 39.5% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2023 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

Leverage Ratio was 8.19% compared to 8.33% and 8.13% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.21% compared to 9.42% and 9.85% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.55% compared to 9.78% and 10.24% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.93% compared to 12.13% and 12.72% at December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.





Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $8.8 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, as compared to $10.2 million, or 0.25% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, and $9.6 million, or 0.26% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $2.1 million in the current quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $787 thousand in the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.21% in the current quarter, 0.34% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net charge-offs relative to the year-ago period was primarily due to an increase in consumer indirect charge-offs to more normalized, pre-pandemic levels. Consumer indirect charge-offs improved in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the linked quarter, supporting improvement in the net charge-off ratio.

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.12%, compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2022, and 1.10% at March 31, 2022.

Provision for credit losses on loans was $4.2 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a provision of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”), increased by $11 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $241 thousand in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 540% at March 31, 2023, 445% at December 31, 2022, and 426% at March 31, 2022.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2023, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,974 $ 130,466 $ 118,581 $ 109,705 $ 170,404 Investment securities: Available for sale 945,442 954,371 965,531 1,057,018 1,119,362 Held-to-maturity, net 180,052 188,975 197,538 204,933 211,173 Total investment securities 1,125,494 1,143,346 1,163,069 1,261,951 1,330,535 Loans held for sale 682 550 2,074 4,265 5,544 Loans: Commercial business 695,110 664,249 633,894 611,102 625,141 Commercial mortgage 1,841,481 1,679,840 1,564,545 1,448,152 1,434,759 Residential real estate loans 591,846 589,960 577,821 574,784 574,895 Residential real estate lines 76,086 77,670 77,336 76,108 76,860 Consumer indirect 1,022,202 1,023,620 997,423 1,039,251 1,007,404 Other consumer 16,607 15,110 15,832 14,621 14,589 Total loans 4,243,332 4,050,449 3,866,851 3,764,018 3,733,648 Allowance for credit losses - loans 47,528 45,413 44,106 42,452 40,966 Total loans, net 4,195,804 4,005,036 3,822,745 3,721,566 3,692,682 Total interest-earning assets 5,600,786 5,428,533 5,073,983 5,206,795 5,266,351 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,180 73,414 73,653 73,897 74,146 Total assets 5,966,992 5,797,272 5,624,482 5,568,198 5,630,498 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,067,011 1,139,214 1,135,125 1,114,460 1,079,949 Interest-bearing demand 901,251 863,822 946,431 877,661 990,404 Savings and money market 1,701,663 1,643,516 1,800,321 1,845,186 2,015,384 Time deposits 1,471,382 1,282,872 1,023,277 983,209 917,195 Total deposits 5,141,307 4,929,424 4,905,154 4,820,516 5,002,932 Short-term borrowings 116,000 205,000 69,000 109,000 - Long-term borrowings, net 124,299 74,222 74,144 74,067 73,989 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,314,595 4,069,432 3,913,173 3,889,123 3,996,972 Shareholders’ equity 422,823 405,605 394,048 425,801 446,846 Common shareholders’ equity 405,531 388,313 376,756 408,509 429,554 Tangible common equity (1) 332,351 314,899 303,103 334,612 355,408 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (127,372 ) $ (137,487 ) $ (141,183 ) $ (99,724 ) $ (67,094 ) Common shares outstanding 15,375 15,340 15,334 15,334 15,299 Treasury shares 724 760 765 765 800 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.19 % 8.33 % 8.35 % 8.20 % 8.13 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.21 % 9.42 % 9.75 % 9.91 % 9.85 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.55 % 9.78 % 10.12 % 10.29 % 10.24 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.93 % 12.13 % 12.53 % 12.75 % 12.72 % Common equity to assets 6.80 % 6.70 % 6.70 % 7.34 % 7.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 5.64 % 5.50 % 5.46 % 6.09 % 6.40 % Common book value per share $ 26.38 $ 25.31 $ 24.57 $ 26.64 $ 28.08 Tangible common book value per share (1) $ 21.62 $ 20.53 $ 19.77 $ 21.82 $ 23.23

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 63,771 $ 57,805 $ 50,675 $ 45,276 $ 42,351 Interest expense 21,956 14,656 7,607 3,679 2,793 Net interest income 41,815 43,149 43,068 41,597 39,558 Provision for credit losses 4,214 6,115 4,314 563 2,319 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 37,601 37,034 38,754 41,034 37,239 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,027 1,486 1,597 1,437 1,369 Insurance income 2,087 1,462 1,571 1,234 2,097 Card interchange income 1,939 2,074 2,076 2,103 1,952 Investment advisory 2,923 2,824 2,722 2,906 3,041 Company owned life insurance 994 875 2,965 869 833 Investments in limited partnerships 251 191 65 242 795 Loan servicing 146 124 139 135 109 Income from derivative instruments, net 496 656 99 645 519 Net gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale 112 182 308 828 (91 ) Net loss on investment securities - - - (15 ) - Net gain (loss) on other assets 39 (1 ) (22 ) 7 - Net loss on tax credit investments (201 ) (111 ) (385 ) (92 ) (227 ) Other 1,111 1,175 1,517 1,061 925 Total noninterest income 10,924 10,937 12,652 11,360 11,322 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,133 18,101 17,950 16,966 16,616 Occupancy and equipment 3,730 3,539 3,793 4,015 3,756 Professional services 1,495 1,420 1,247 1,269 1,656 Computer and data processing 4,691 4,679 4,407 4,573 3,979 Supplies and postage 490 493 440 469 541 FDIC assessments 1,115 655 651 621 513 Advertising and promotions 314 576 651 406 380 Amortization of intangibles 234 239 244 249 254 Restructuring charges - 350 - 1,269 - Other 3,459 3,461 3,444 3,050 2,440 Total noninterest expense 33,661 33,513 32,827 32,887 30,135 Income before income taxes 14,864 14,458 18,579 19,507 18,426 Income tax expense 2,775 2,370 4,725 3,859 3,443 Net income 12,089 12,088 13,854 15,648 14,983 Preferred stock dividends 365 364 365 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,724 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 $ 14,618 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 $ 0.99 $ 0.93 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Common dividend payout ratio 39.47 % 38.16 % 32.95 % 29.00 % 30.85 % Dividend yield (annualized) 6.31 % 4.72 % 4.78 % 4.47 % 3.90 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.98 % 1.12 % 1.09 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.73 % 11.92 % 12.55 % 14.40 % 12.35 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 11.87 % 12.08 % 12.72 % 14.64 % 12.49 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1) 14.53 % 14.94 % 15.43 % 17.79 % 14.81 % Efficiency ratio (2) 63.68 % 61.82 % 58.78 % 61.91 % 59.06 % Effective tax rate 18.7 % 16.4 % 25.4 % 19.8 % 18.7 %





(1)

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure. (2)

The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2023 2022 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 63,311 $ 49,073 $ 42,183 $ 60,429 $ 44,559 Investment securities (1) 1,301,506 1,332,776 1,369,166 1,416,065 1,419,947 Loans: Commercial business 670,354 636,470 623,916 626,574 627,915 Commercial mortgage 1,744,963 1,633,298 1,514,138 1,429,910 1,431,933 Residential real estate loans 589,747 582,352 577,094 576,990 581,021 Residential real estate lines 76,627 77,342 76,853 76,730 77,610 Consumer indirect 1,024,362 1,003,728 1,012,787 1,045,720 969,441 Other consumer 15,156 15,175 14,648 14,183 14,531 Total loans 4,121,209 3,948,365 3,819,436 3,770,107 3,702,451 Total interest-earning assets 5,486,026 5,330,214 5,230,785 5,246,601 5,166,957 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,312 73,547 73,791 74,037 74,287 Total assets 5,843,786 5,667,331 5,599,964 5,598,217 5,560,316 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 880,093 923,374 854,015 938,995 923,425 Savings and money market 1,665,075 1,764,230 1,817,413 1,882,998 1,948,050 Time deposits 1,382,131 1,116,135 1,031,162 954,862 927,886 Short-term borrowings 145,533 87,783 136,610 94,242 24,672 Long-term borrowings, net 114,251 74,175 74,096 74,019 73,942 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,187,083 3,965,697 3,913,296 3,945,116 3,897,975 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,064,754 1,123,223 1,115,759 1,098,084 1,083,506 Total deposits 4,992,053 4,926,962 4,818,349 4,874,939 4,882,867 Total liabilities 5,425,851 5,265,134 5,162,057 5,162,293 5,068,464 Shareholders’ equity 417,935 402,197 437,907 435,924 491,852 Common equity 400,643 384,905 420,615 418,632 474,560 Tangible common equity (2) $ 327,331 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 $ 400,273 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,348 15,330 15,329 15,306 15,577 Diluted 15,435 15,413 15,393 15,385 15,699 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.90 % 1.88 % 1.81 % 1.82 % 1.74 % Loans 5.61 % 5.15 % 4.62 % 4.13 % 3.97 % Total interest-earning assets 4.71 % 4.32 % 3.86 % 3.47 % 3.32 % Interest-bearing demand 0.64 % 0.52 % 0.18 % 0.12 % 0.12 % Savings and money market 1.60 % 1.20 % 0.56 % 0.23 % 0.16 % Time deposits 3.33 % 2.31 % 1.12 % 0.41 % 0.28 % Short-term borrowings 3.35 % 2.48 % 1.95 % 1.07 % 0.45 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.11 % 5.72 % 5.72 % 5.73 % 5.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.12 % 1.47 % 0.77 % 0.37 % 0.29 % Net interest rate spread 2.59 % 2.85 % 3.09 % 3.10 % 3.03 % Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.23 % 3.28 % 3.19 % 3.11 %





(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost. (2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

2023 2022 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 $ 39,676 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (124 ) (21 ) (96 ) 90 (37 ) Commercial mortgage (2 ) 1,167 (1 ) (2,018 ) (1 ) Residential real estate loans 58 242 (4 ) 46 (5 ) Residential real estate lines 16 (19 ) 35 (12 ) (5 ) Consumer indirect 1,838 1,451 1,890 647 550 Other consumer 303 518 329 207 285 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,089 3,338 2,153 (1,040 ) 787 Provision for credit losses - loans 4,204 4,645 3,807 446 2,077 Ending balance $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.08 % -0.01 % -0.06 % 0.06 % -0.02 % Commercial mortgage 0.00 % 0.28 % 0.00 % -0.57 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.00 % 0.03 % 0.00 % Residential real estate lines 0.09 % -0.10 % 0.18 % -0.06 % -0.03 % Consumer indirect 0.73 % 0.57 % 0.74 % 0.25 % 0.23 % Other consumer 8.10 % 13.57 % 8.90 % 5.86 % 7.95 % Total loans 0.21 % 0.34 % 0.22 % -0.11 % 0.09 % Supplemental information (1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 334 $ 340 $ 1,358 $ 422 $ 990 Commercial mortgage 2,550 2,564 843 836 3,838 Residential real estate loans 3,267 4,071 3,550 2,738 2,878 Residential real estate lines 159 142 119 160 128 Consumer indirect 2,487 3,079 2,666 2,389 1,771 Other consumer 4 2 - 3 12 Total non-performing loans 8,801 10,198 8,536 6,548 9,617 Foreclosed assets 101 19 - - - Total non-performing assets $ 8,902 $ 10,217 $ 8,536 $ 6,548 $ 9,617 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.17 % 0.26 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans 540 % 445 % 517 % 648 % 426 %





(1) At period end.



FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,966,992 $ 5,797,272 $ 5,624,482 $ 5,568,198 $ 5,630,498 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,180 73,414 73,653 73,897 74,146 Tangible assets $ 5,893,812 $ 5,723,858 $ 5,550,829 $ 5,494,301 $ 5,556,352 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 405,531 $ 388,313 $ 376,756 $ 408,509 $ 429,554 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,180 73,414 73,653 73,897 74,146 Tangible common equity $ 332,351 $ 314,899 $ 303,103 $ 334,612 $ 355,408 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 5.64 % 5.50 % 5.46 % 6.09 % 6.40 % Common shares outstanding 15,375 15,340 15,334 15,334 15,299 Tangible common book value per share (2) $ 21.62 $ 20.53 $ 19.77 $ 21.82 $ 23.23 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,843,786 $ 5,667,331 $ 5,599,964 $ 5,598,217 $ 5,560,316 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,312 73,547 73,791 74,037 74,287 Average tangible assets $ 5,770,474 $ 5,593,784 $ 5,526,173 $ 5,524,180 $ 5,486,029 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 400,643 $ 384,905 $ 420,615 $ 418,632 $ 474,560 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,312 73,547 73,791 74,037 74,287 Average tangible common equity $ 327,331 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 $ 344,595 $ 400,273 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,724 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 $ 15,283 $ 14,618 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 14.53 % 14.94 % 15.43 % 17.79 % 14.81 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 12,089 $ 12,088 $ 13,854 $ 15,648 $ 14,983 Add: Income tax expense 2,775 2,370 4,725 3,859 3,443 Add: Provision for credit losses 4,214 6,115 4,314 563 2,319 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 19,078 $ 20,573 $ 22,893 $ 20,070 $ 20,745 Adjustments: Restructuring charges - 350 - 1,269 - Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment - - (1,997 ) - - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 19,078 $ 20,923 $ 20,896 $ 21,339 $ 20,745 Less: PPP accretion interest income and fees (8 ) (78 ) (312 ) (809 ) (1,072 ) Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 19,070 $ 20,845 $ 20,584 $ 20,530 $ 19,673 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 4,243,332 $ 4,050,449 $ 3,866,851 $ 3,764,018 $ 3,733,648 Less: Total PPP loans 1,094 1,161 2,783 8,910 31,399 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 4,242,238 $ 4,049,288 $ 3,864,068 $ 3,755,108 $ 3,702,249 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 $ 40,966 Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans excluding PPP loans (4) 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.13 % 1.11 %



