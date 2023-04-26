Mersana Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts for poster presentations at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which is taking place in Chicago from June 2-6, 2023.



Presentation details are as follows:

XMT-1660: A phase 1b trial of a B7-H4 targeted antibody drug conjugate (ADC) in breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers

Abstract Number: TPS3154

Presenter: Erika Hamilton, MD, Director, Breast Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology

Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date & Time: June 3 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: TPS3154 Presenter: Erika Hamilton, MD, Director, Breast Cancer Research Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics – Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology Session Date & Time: June 3 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT Correlating expression of NaPi2b and FRa in high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)

Abstract Number: 5545

Presenter: Debra Richardson, MD, Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Session Track & Title: Poster Session - Gynecologic Cancer

Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 5545 Presenter: Debra Richardson, MD, Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Session Track & Title: Poster Session - Gynecologic Cancer Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT UP-NEXT (GOG-3049/ENGOT-Ov71-NSGO-CTU): A study of upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), a NaPi2b-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC), in platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer

Abstract Number: TPS5614

Presenter: Debra Richardson, MD, Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center

Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer

Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: TPS5614 Presenter: Debra Richardson, MD, Associate Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Section Chief of Gynecologic Oncology, Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT UPGRADE-A: Phase 1 expansion trial of the NaPi2b-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi) in combination with carboplatin in patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC)

Abstract Number: TPS5613

Presenter: John Hays, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, The Ohio State University

Session Track & Title: Poster Session – Gynecologic Cancer

Session Date & Time: June 5 from 1:15-4:15 p.m. CT

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registrational trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; UPGRADE-A, a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating UpRi in combination with carboplatin; and UP-NEXT, a Phase 3 clinical trial of UpRi as monotherapy maintenance following treatment with platinum doublets in recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Mersana's pipeline also includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4 in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), in addition to other earlier-stage assets. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s platforms to advance their ADC pipelines. Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:

Jason Fredette

617-498-0020

jason.fredette@mersana.com