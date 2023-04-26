Submit Release
QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $27.2 Million for the First Quarter of 2023

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net income of $27.2 million, or $1.60 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $28.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share
  • Capital Markets Revenue from Swap Fees grew $5.7 million, or 50%, to $17.0 million
  • Noninterest expenses well controlled and down 2% on a linked-quarter basis
  • Annualized deposit growth, excluding brokered deposits, of 1.4%
  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved to 23.8% of total deposits
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share increased 5.1%, or 20.5% annualized
  • TCE ratio grew 28 bps, or 4% to 8.21%

MOLINE, Ill., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $27.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.60 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $30.9 million and diluted EPS of $1.81 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“In the first quarter, we delivered strong results, highlighted by increased fee income and carefully managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “In response to the current banking environment, we grew our deposits and significantly increased our balance sheet liquidity. In addition, we continued to improve upon our already strong capital levels.”

Core Deposit Growth and Strengthened Liquidity

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew $19.9 million to a total of $5.9 billion, or 1.4% on an annualized basis. The Company also added short-term brokered deposits of $497.5 million during the quarter to intentionally bolster on-balance sheet liquidity and fully eliminate overnight borrowings from the FHLB. Total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits improved during the first quarter and represented 23.8% of total deposits. The Company maintained approximately $1.5 billion of immediately available liquidity at quarter-end, which was more than the total amount of our uninsured or uncollateralized deposits.

“We have built a strong and diversified deposit franchise over the past 30 years and our first-quarter deposit activity was a reflection of the importance of that franchise,” added Mr. Helling. “We are pleased with our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits and our strong liquidity position.”

Net Income of $27.2 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.60

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 were $28.0 million and $1.65, respectively. For the fourth quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $31.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.83. For the first quarter of 2022, net income and diluted EPS were $23.6 million and $1.49, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $24.4 million and $1.54, respectively. During the first quarter, the Company grew pre-tax/pre-provision adjusted income (non-GAAP) by $2.0 million or 6.4% when excluding the impact of loan discount accretion.

    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31, December 31, March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)   2023 2022 2022
Net Income   $ 27.2 $ 30.9 $ 23.6
Diluted EPS   $ 1.60 $ 1.81 $ 1.49
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)*   $ 28.0 $ 31.1 $ 24.4
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)*   $ 1.65 $ 1.83 $ 1.54
               

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Net Interest Income of $56.8 Million

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $56.8 million, compared to $65.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $62.0 million, a decrease of $3.0 million from the prior quarter. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $828 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In the first quarter of 2023, net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.18% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) was 3.52%, compared to 3.62% and 3.93% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM TEY (non-GAAP) of 3.47% declined by 14 basis points from 3.61% in the fourth quarter.  

“Our adjusted tax-equivalent NIM declined by 14 basis points during the first quarter,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “With heavy deposit competition and the later stages of the rate cycle, our deposit betas accelerated in the first quarter. We continue to see deposit mix shift from noninterest bearing and lower beta deposits to higher beta deposits, which has shifted our interest rate risk position from asset sensitive to moderately liability sensitive.”  

Noninterest Income Jumps 22% to $25.8 Million

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $25.8 million, up 22% from $21.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company generated $17.0 million of capital markets revenue from swap fees in the quarter, an increase of $5.7 million, or 50% from the fourth quarter. Wealth management revenue of $3.8 million for the quarter also grew more than 6% from the prior quarter.

“Capital markets revenue was $17.0 million in the first quarter, up significantly from the fourth quarter and well ahead of our guidance range,” added Mr. Gipple. “Many of the headwinds that some of our clients had been experiencing in recent quarters have begun to subside and several previously delayed projects funded during the first quarter. Our pipeline for these loans remains healthy and, as a result, we are increasing our capital markets revenue guidance to a range of between $40 and $50 million for the next twelve months.”

Noninterest Expenses Decline 2% to $48.8 Million

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 remains well-controlled and totaled $48.8 million, down 2% from $49.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower compensation expense. In addition, we experienced lower professional and data processing fees, insurance and regulatory fees, and advertising and marketing expenses.   Noninterest expenses declined 2% during the first quarter despite the impact of annual merit increases effective at the beginning of the quarter and continued inflationary pressures.   

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 3.3% for the Quarter

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company’s loans and leases grew $51.2 million to a total of $6.2 billion, or 3.3% on an annualized basis. “Our loan growth during the quarter was driven primarily by strength in both our traditional and tax credit lending business,” added Mr. Helling. “We experienced more modest loan demand from our client base due to the macro headwinds being created by the higher interest rate environment. Therefore, given the ongoing economic uncertainty, we are now guiding to loan growth in the second quarter in the range of zero to 5%, on an annualized basis net of the planned loan securitization.”

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

“Our asset quality remains excellent as the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.29% at quarter-end and compares favorably to historical averages and current peer metrics. We remain cautiously optimistic about the relative economic resiliency of our markets and we are not seeing any meaningful signs of weakness across our footprint,” said Mr. Helling.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $23.0 million at the end of the first quarter, up from $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in NPAs during the quarter was the result of a single credit relationship which was moved to nonaccrual status. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases on March 31, 2023, increased modestly to 3.16% and 1.14%, respectively, as compared to 2.68% and 1.08% as of December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $3.9 million during the quarter which included $2.5 million of provision on loans/leases. As of March 31, 2023, the ACL to total loans/leases held for investment was 1.43%, consistent with the prior quarter.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.50%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.48% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.21%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.28%, 9.29% and 7.93% as of December 31, 2022.

During the first quarter, the Company purchased and retired 152,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $50.61 per share as the Company executed purchases under the share repurchase plan announced during the second quarter of 2022. The 2022 share repurchase plan authorized approximately 1,500,000 shares to be repurchased and the Company has approximately 778,000 shares remaining under the program.

The Company’s tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased by 5.1% during the first quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) improved $9.3 million during the quarter due to an increase in the value of the Company’s available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from the change in interest rates during the first quarter. While the repurchase of shares modestly impacted the Company’s tangible common equity, the change in AOCI and solid earnings more than offset this impact, which led to the sharp increase in tangible book value per share (non-GAAP).

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of our Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, we continue to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through May 4, 2023. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 6451503. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $8.0 billion in assets, $6.2 billion in loans and $6.5 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xixi) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated.   These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Todd A. Gipple                                
President                                
Chief Operating Officer                        
Chief Financial Officer                        
(309) 743-7745                                
tgipple@qcrh.com






QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  As of  
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022    
             
  (dollars in thousands)  
             
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET            
             
Cash and due from banks $ 64,295   $ 59,723   $ 86,282   $ 92,379   $ 50,540    
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   253,997     124,270     71,043     56,532     66,390    
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   877,446     928,102     879,450     879,918     823,311    
Loans receivable held for sale (1)   140,633     1,480     3,054     1,186     2,968    
Loans/leases receivable held for investment   6,049,389     6,137,391     6,005,556     5,796,717     4,824,900    
Allowance for credit losses   (86,573 )   (87,706 )   (90,489 )   (92,425 )   (74,786 )  
Intangibles   15,993     16,759     17,546     18,333     8,856    
Goodwill   138,474     137,607     137,607     137,607     74,066    
Derivatives   130,350     177,631     185,037     97,455     107,326    
Other assets   452,900     453,580     434,963     405,239     292,248    
Total assets $ 8,036,904   $ 7,948,837   $ 7,730,049   $ 7,392,941   $ 6,175,819    
             
Total deposits $ 6,501,663   $ 5,984,217   $ 5,941,035   $ 5,820,657   $ 4,839,689    
Total borrowings   417,480     825,894     701,491     583,166     443,270    
Derivatives   150,401     200,701     209,479     113,305     116,193    
Other liabilities   165,866     165,301     140,972     132,675     108,743    
Total stockholders' equity   801,494     772,724     737,072     743,138     667,924    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,036,904   $ 7,948,837   $ 7,730,049   $ 7,392,941   $ 6,175,819    
             
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO            
Loan/lease mix:            
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 307,612   $ 296,869   $ 332,996   $ 322,258   $ 263,441    
Commercial and industrial - other   1,420,331     1,451,693     1,415,996     1,403,689     1,374,221    
Total commercial and industrial   1,727,943     1,748,562     1,748,992     1,725,947     1,637,662    
Commercial real estate, owner occupied   616,922     629,367     627,558     628,565     439,257    
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied   982,716     963,239     920,876     889,530     679,898    
Construction and land development*   1,208,185     1,192,061     1,149,503     1,080,372     863,116    
Multi-family*   969,870     963,803     933,118     860,742     711,682    
Direct financing leases   35,373     31,889     33,503     40,050     43,330    
1-4 family real estate   532,491     499,529     487,508     473,141     379,613    
Consumer   116,522     110,421     107,552     99,556     73,310    
Total loans/leases $ 6,190,022   $ 6,138,871   $ 6,008,610   $ 5,797,903   $ 4,827,868    
Less allowance for credit losses   86,573     87,706     90,489     92,425     74,786    
Net loans/leases $ 6,103,449   $ 6,051,165   $ 5,918,121   $ 5,705,478   $ 4,753,082    
             
*The LIHTC lending business is a significant part of the Company's Construction and Multi-family loans. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the  LIHTC portion of the Construction loans was $760 million, or 63%, and the LIHTC portion of the Multi-family loans was $742 million, or 76%.
             
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO            
Securities mix:            
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 19,320   $ 16,981   $ 20,527   $ 20,448   $ 21,380    
Municipal securities   731,689     779,450     724,204     710,638     667,245    
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   63,104     66,215     68,844     81,247     86,381    
Asset backed securities   17,967     18,728     19,630     19,956     23,233    
Other securities   46,535     46,908     46,443     47,827     25,270    
Total securities $ 878,615   $ 928,282   $ 879,648   $ 880,116   $ 823,509    
Less allowance for credit losses   1,169     180     198     198     198    
Net securities $ 877,446   $ 928,102   $ 879,450   $ 879,918   $ 823,311    
             
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS            
Deposit mix:            
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,189,858   $ 1,262,981   $ 1,315,555   $ 1,514,005   $ 1,275,493    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   4,033,193     3,875,497     3,904,303     3,758,566     3,181,685    
Time deposits   679,946     744,593     672,133     540,074     382,268    
Brokered deposits   598,666     101,146     49,044     8,012     243    
Total deposits $ 6,501,663   $ 5,984,217   $ 5,941,035   $ 5,820,657   $ 4,839,689    
             
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS            
Borrowings mix:            
Term FHLB advances $ 135,000   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -    
Overnight FHLB advances   -     415,000     335,000     400,000     290,000    
Other short-term borrowings   1,100     129,630     85,180     1,070     1,190    
Subordinated notes   232,746     232,662     232,743     133,562     113,890    
Junior subordinated debentures   48,634     48,602     48,568     48,534     38,190    
Total borrowings $ 417,480   $ 825,894   $ 701,491   $ 583,166   $ 443,270    
             
(1) Loans with a fair value of $139.2 million, have been identified for securitization and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2023.  
             
             



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
        2023     2022     2022   2022   2022  
               
      (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income   $ 94,217   $ 94,037   $ 79,267 $ 68,205 $ 51,062  
Interest expense     37,407     28,819     18,498   8,805   5,329  
Net interest income     56,810     65,218     60,769   59,400   45,733  
Provision for credit losses (1)     3,928     -     -   11,200   (2,916 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   $ 52,882   $ 65,218   $ 60,769 $ 48,200 $ 48,649  
               
               
Trust department fees   $ 2,906   $ 2,644   $ 2,537 $ 2,497 $ 2,963  
Investment advisory and management fees     879     918     921   983   1,036  
Deposit service fees     2,028     2,142     2,214   2,223   1,555  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     312     468     641   809   493  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     30     50     50   -   19  
Capital markets revenue     17,023     11,338     10,545   13,004   6,422  
Securities losses, net     (463 )   -     -   -   -  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     707     755     605   350   346  
Debit card fees     1,466     1,500     1,453   1,499   1,007  
Correspondent banking fees     391     257     189   244   277  
Loan related fee income     651     614     652   682   480  
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives     (427 )   (267 )   904   432   906  
Other       339     800     384   59   129  
Total noninterest income   $ 25,842   $ 21,219   $ 21,095 $ 22,782 $ 15,633  
               
               
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 32,003   $ 32,594   $ 29,175 $ 29,972 $ 23,627  
Occupancy and equipment expense     5,914     6,027     6,033   5,978   3,937  
Professional and data processing fees     3,514     3,769     4,477   4,365   3,671  
Acquisition costs     -     (424 )   315   1,973   1,851  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     207     668     62   4,796   -  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     1,374     1,605     1,497   1,394   1,310  
Loan/lease expense     556     411     390   761   267  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (67 )   (117 )   19   59   (1 )
Advertising and marketing     1,237     1,562     1,437   1,198   761  
Communication and data connectivity     665     587     639   584   403  
Supplies       305     337     289   237   246  
Bank service charges     605     563     568   610   541  
Correspondent banking expense     210     210     218   213   199  
Intangibles amortization     766     787     787   787   493  
Payment card processing     545     599     477   626   262  
Trust expense     214     166     227   195   187  
Other       737     353     1,136   500   571  
Total noninterest expense   $ 48,785   $ 49,697   $ 47,746 $ 54,248 $ 38,325  
               
Net income before income taxes   $ 29,939   $ 36,740   $ 34,118 $ 16,734 $ 25,957  
Federal and state income tax expense     2,782     5,834     4,824   1,492   2,333  
Net income     $ 27,157   $ 30,906   $ 29,294 $ 15,242 $ 23,624  
               
Basic EPS   $ 1.62   $ 1.83   $ 1.73 $ 0.88 $ 1.51  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.60   $ 1.81   $ 1.71 $ 0.87 $ 1.49  
               
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,776,289     16,855,973     16,900,968   17,345,324   15,625,112  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,942,132     17,047,976     17,110,691   17,549,107   15,852,256  
               
(1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.
             


QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
  As of and for the Quarter Ended  
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,  
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022    
             
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
COMMON SHARE DATA            
Common shares outstanding   16,713,775     16,795,942     16,885,485     17,064,347     15,579,605    
Book value per common share (1) $ 47.95   $ 46.01   $ 43.65   $ 43.55   $ 42.87    
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 38.71   $ 36.82   $ 34.46   $ 34.41   $ 37.55    
Closing stock price $ 43.91   $ 49.64   $ 50.94   $ 53.99   $ 56.59    
Market capitalization $ 733,902   $ 833,751   $ 860,147   $ 921,304   $ 881,650    
Market price / book value   91.57 %   107.90 %   116.70 %   123.97 %   132.00 %  
Market price / tangible book value   113.43 %   134.83 %   147.81 %   156.90 %   150.71 %  
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.06   $ 5.95   $ 5.86   $ 6.14   $ 6.68    
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)   7.24 x   8.35 x   8.70 x   8.79 x   8.47 x  
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   8.21 %   7.93 %   7.68 %   8.11 %   9.60 %  
             
             
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Beginning balance $ 772,724   $ 737,072   $ 743,138   $ 667,924   $ 677,010    
Net income   27,157     30,906     29,294     15,242     23,624    
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   9,325     9,959     (24,783 )   (24,286 )   (27,340 )  
Common stock cash dividends declared   (1,010 )   (1,013 )   (1,012 )   (1,059 )   (938 )  
Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares  
-		    
-		    
-		    
117,214		    
-		    
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   (7,719 )   (5,037 )   (10,485 )   (33,016 )   (4,416 )  
Other (5)   1,017     837     920     1,119     (16 )  
Ending balance $ 801,494   $ 772,724   $ 737,072   $ 743,138   $ 667,924    
             
             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):            
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.50 %   14.28 %   14.38 %   13.40 %   14.50 %  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   10.13 %   9.95 %   9.88 %   10.18 %   11.27 %  
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   9.73 %   9.61 %   9.56 %   9.61 %   10.78 %  
Common equity tier 1 ratio   9.48 %   9.29 %   9.21 %   9.46 %   10.61 %  
             
             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS            
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.37 %   1.58 %   1.53 %   0.83 %   1.55 %  
Return on average total equity (annualized)   13.67 %   16.32 %   15.39 %   7.74 %   13.81 %  
Net interest margin   3.18 %   3.62 %   3.46 %   3.53 %   3.30 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.52 %   3.93 %   3.71 %   3.74 %   3.50 %  
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   59.02 %   57.50 %   58.32 %   66.01 %   62.45 %  
Gross loans and leases / total assets   77.02 %   77.23 %   77.73 %   78.42 %   78.17 %  
Gross loans and leases / total deposits   95.21 %   102.58 %   101.14 %   99.61 %   99.76 %  
Effective tax rate   9.29 %   15.88 %   14.14 %   8.92 %   8.99 %  
Full-time equivalent employees (9)   969     973     956     968     749    
             
             
AVERAGE BALANCES            
Assets $ 7,906,830   $ 7,800,229   $ 7,652,463   $ 7,324,470   $ 6,115,127    
Loans/leases   6,165,115     6,043,359     5,916,100     5,711,471     4,727,478    
Deposits   6,179,644     6,029,455     5,891,198     5,867,444     4,903,354    
Total stockholders' equity   794,685     757,419     761,428     788,204     684,126    
             
             
             
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).      
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).   
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.       
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.   
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.  
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.     
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.       
(9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.     
             



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                      
                         
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost		   Average
Balance		 Interest
Earned or
Paid		 Average
Yield or Cost
                         
    (dollars in thousands)
                         
Fed funds sold   $ 19,275 $ 234 4.93 %   $ 30,754 $ 296 3.82 %   $ 4,564 $ 2 0.15 %
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   73,584   821 4.53 %     62,581   504 3.20 %     69,328   35 0.20 %
Securities (1)     951,865   10,157 4.27 %     971,930   10,074 4.14 %     802,260   7,682 3.83 %
Restricted investment securities   37,766   513 5.43 %     39,954   628 6.15 %     22,183   281 5.06 %
Loans (1)     6,165,115   88,548 5.82 %     6,043,359   88,088 5.78 %     4,727,478   45,995 3.95 %
Total earning assets (1) $ 7,247,605 $ 100,273 5.60 %   $ 7,148,578 $ 99,590 5.53 %   $ 5,625,813 $ 53,995 3.88 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,067,405 $ 23,776 2.37 %   $ 3,968,081 $ 17,655 1.77 %   $ 3,228,083 $ 2,338 0.29 %
Time deposits     869,912   6,003 2.80 %     746,819   3,476 1.85 %     398,897   799 0.81 %
Short-term borrowings   7,573   99 5.28 %     19,591   211 4.28 %     1,951   - 0.05 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   296,333   3,521 4.75 %     351,033   3,507 3.91 %     85,778   82 0.38 %
Subordinated debentures   232,679   3,311 5.69 %     232,689   3,312 5.69 %     113,868   1,554 5.46 %
Junior subordinated debentures   48,613   696 5.72 %     48,583   657 5.29 %     38,171   556 5.83 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,522,515 $ 37,406 2.74 %   $ 5,366,796 $ 28,818 2.13 %   $ 3,866,748 $ 5,329 0.56 %
                         
Net interest income (1)   $ 62,867       $ 70,772       $ 48,666  
Net interest margin (2)     3.18 %       3.62 %       3.30 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.52 %       3.93 %       3.50 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.47 %       3.61 %       3.50 %
                         
                         
                         
                         
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.    
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.          
                         



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 87,706   $ 90,489   $ 92,425   $ 74,786   $ 78,721  
Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans   -     -     -     5,902     -  
Reduction of ACL for writedown of LHFS to fair value (1)   (1,709 )   -     -     -     -  
Credit loss expense (2)   2,458     1,013     331     12,141     (3,849 )
Loans/leases charged off   (2,275 )   (3,960 )   (2,489 )   (620 )   (456 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   393     164     222     216     370  
Ending balance $ 86,573   $ 87,706   $ 90,489   $ 92,425   $ 74,786  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases (3) $ 22,947   $ 8,765   $ 17,511   $ 23,574   $ 2,744  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   15     5     3     268     4  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   22,962     8,770     17,514     23,842     2,748  
Other real estate owned   61     133     177     205     -  
Other repossessed assets   -     -     340     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 23,023   $ 8,903   $ 18,031   $ 24,047   $ 2,748  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets   0.29 %   0.11 %   0.23 %   0.33 %   0.04 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment   1.43 %   1.43 %   1.51 %   1.59 %   1.55 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases   377.03 %   1000.07 %   516.67 %   387.66 %   2721.47 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.03 %   0.06 %   0.04 %   0.01 %   0.00 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (4)          
Special mention (rating 6) $ 125,048   $ 98,333   $ 63,973   $ 54,558   $ 63,622  
Substandard (rating 7)   70,866     66,021     77,317     83,048     54,491  
Doubtful (rating 8)   -     -     -     -     -  
  $ 195,914   $ 164,354   $ 141,290   $ 137,606   $ 118,113  
           
Criticized loans (5) $ 195,914   $ 164,354   $ 141,290   $ 137,606   $ 118,113  
Classified loans (6)   70,866     66,021     77,317     83,048     54,491  
           
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   3.16 %   2.68 %   2.35 %   2.37 %   2.45 %
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.14 %   1.08 %   1.29 %   1.43 %   1.13 %
           
           
           
           
(1) Certain loans were identified for securitization and transferred from loans to LHFS. The fair value of the loans was less than its carrying value at the date of transfer, resulting in a charge to the loan ACL.
(2) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans.
(3) The increase in nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 is due to the addition of $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio.
(4) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(5) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(6) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.
           
           



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
      For the Quarter Ended
      March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES     2023       2022       2022  
      (dollars in thousands)
               
  TOTAL ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,548,473     $ 2,312,013     $ 2,195,894  
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     317,497       306,396       281,666  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2,196,560       2,185,500       1,947,737  
  Community State Bank     1,286,227       1,297,812       1,184,708  
  Guaranty Bank (2)     2,147,776       2,146,474       956,345  
               
  TOTAL DEPOSITS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,173,343     $ 1,730,187     $ 1,930,935  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,663,138       1,686,959       1,397,976  
  Community State Bank     1,086,531       1,071,146       1,013,928  
  Guaranty Bank (2)     1,646,730       1,587,477       555,559  
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,872,029     $ 1,828,267     $ 1,692,218  
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     321,495       309,930       285,871  
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,637,252       1,644,989       1,478,514  
  Community State Bank     994,454       988,370       912,996  
  Guaranty Bank (2)     1,686,287       1,677,245       744,140  
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     86 %     106 %     88 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     98 %     98 %     106 %
  Community State Bank     92 %     92 %     90 %
  Guaranty Bank     102 %     106 %     134 %
               
               
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     73 %     79 %     77 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     75 %     75 %     76 %
  Community State Bank     77 %     76 %     77 %
  Guaranty Bank     79 %     78 %     78 %
               
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.41 %     1.46 %     1.69 %
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.13 %     3.11 %     3.31 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1.50 %     1.49 %     1.61 %
  Community State Bank     1.38 %     1.38 %     1.55 %
  Guaranty Bank     1.29 %     1.37 %     1.11 %
               
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.23 %     1.36 %     1.86 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     3.07 %     2.73 %     2.25 %
  Community State Bank     1.49 %     1.75 %     1.42 %
  Guaranty Bank     1.02 %     2.06 %     1.40 %
               
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)            
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.44 %     3.56 %     3.50 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4)     4.03 %     4.37 %     3.60 %
  Community State Bank (5)     3.99 %     4.06 %     3.62 %
  Guaranty Bank (6)     3.49 %     4.58 %     3.38 %
               
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET        
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET            
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ (8 )   $ 98     $ 51  
  Community State Bank     71       505       33  
  Guaranty Bank     797       5,118       69  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)     (32 )     (33 )     (35 )
               
(1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.
(3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
(4) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 4.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 4.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(5) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(6) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
(7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.


QCR Holding, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights  
(Unaudited)  
                       
    As of
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022    
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                      
                       
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 801,494     $ 772,724     $ 737,072     $ 743,138     $ 667,924    
Less: Intangible assets     154,467       154,366       155,153       155,940       82,922    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 647,027     $ 618,358     $ 581,919     $ 587,198     $ 585,002    
                       
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 8,036,904     $ 7,948,837     $ 7,730,049     $ 7,392,941     $ 6,175,819    
Less: Intangible assets     154,467       154,366       155,153       155,940       82,922    
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 7,882,437     $ 7,794,471     $ 7,574,896     $ 7,237,001     $ 6,092,897    
                       
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)   8.21 %     7.93 %     7.68 %     8.11 %     9.60 %  
                       
                       
                       
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
 
                       



QCR Holding, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)     2023       2022       2022       2022       2022    
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                       
Net income (GAAP)   $ 27,157     $ 30,906     $ 29,294     $ 15,242     $ 23,624    
                       
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                      
Income:                      
Securities losses, net     (366 )     -       -       -       -    
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives, net     (337 )     (211 )     714       342       715    
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (703 )   $ (211 )   $ 714     $ 342     $ 715    
                       
Expense:                      
Acquisition costs (2)     -       (517 )     321       1,932       1,462    
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     164       529       48       3,789       -    
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans (3)     -       -       -       8,651       -    
CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses provision on acquired OBS exposure (3)   -       -       -       1,140       -    
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ 164     $ 12     $ 369     $ 15,512     $ 1,462    
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 28,024     $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371    
                       
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                      
                       
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 28,024     $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371    
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding     16,776,289       16,855,973       16,900,968       17,345,324       15,625,112    
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,942,132       17,047,976       17,110,691       17,549,107       15,852,256    
                       
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                      
Basic   $ 1.67     $ 1.85     $ 1.71     $ 1.75     $ 1.56    
Diluted   $ 1.65     $ 1.83     $ 1.69     $ 1.73     $ 1.54    
                       
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)                      
                       
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 28,024     $ 31,129     $ 28,949     $ 30,412     $ 24,371    
                       
Average Assets   $ 7,906,830     $ 7,800,229     $ 7,652,463     $ 7,324,470     $ 6,115,127    
                       
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.42 %     1.60 %     1.51 %     1.66 %     1.59 %  
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)     14.11 %     16.44 %     15.21 %     15.43 %     14.25 %  
                       
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                      
                       
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 56,810     $ 65,218     $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 45,733    
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (5)     6,057       5,554       4,459       3,396       2,933    
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 62,867     $ 70,772     $ 65,228     $ 62,796     $ 48,666    
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     828       5,688       1,080       1,695       118    
Adjusted net interest income   $ 62,039     $ 65,084     $ 64,148     $ 61,101     $ 48,548    
                       
Average earning assets   $ 7,247,605     $ 7,148,578     $ 6,975,857     $ 6,742,095     $ 5,625,813    
                       
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.18 %     3.62 %     3.46 %     3.53 %     3.30 %  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.52 %     3.93 %     3.71 %     3.74 %     3.50 %  
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.47 %     3.61 %     3.65 %     3.64 %     3.50 %  
                       
EFFICIENCY RATIO (6)                      
                       
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 48,785     $ 49,697     $ 47,746     $ 54,248     $ 38,325    
                       
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 56,810     $ 65,218     $ 60,769     $ 59,400     $ 45,733    
Noninterest income (GAAP)     25,842       21,219       21,095       22,782       15,633    
Total income   $ 82,652     $ 86,437     $ 81,864     $ 82,182     $ 61,366    
                       
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     59.02 %     57.50 %     58.32 %     66.01 %     62.45 %  
                       
                       
                       
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Non-core or nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of acquisition costs which have an estimated effective tax rate of 13.62%.
(3) The CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses on acquired non-PCD loans and OBS exposures resulted from the Guaranty Bank acquisition on April 1, 2022.    
(4) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective tax rate.          
(5) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(6) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
 

