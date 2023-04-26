Ohanae Announces New Deposit Coin for Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ohanae, Inc. ("Ohanae"), New York’s leading Web3 equity crowdfunding platform, is proud to announce the launch of Ohanae Coin (“OUSD”): an all-new deposit coin issued on the Ohanae Platform based on the Ohanae Blockchain, that intended to sits comfortably with increased security in the capital markets ecosystem.

With deposit coin reserves held as commercial bank deposits today, Ohanae Coins can be easily integrated into an FBO (For the Benefits Of) account offered by an FDIC-approved bank.

The Ohanae Coin is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar.

Primary offerings and secondary trading of digital asset securities better known as equity tokens can adopt the use of OUSD for payments and settlement conducted on a 24x7 basis.

The Ohanae edge is designed to bring security, speed, regulation and liquidity to investors and capital-seekers alike.

Ohanae’s Built-In Investor Protection

Ohanae will work towards implementing additional investor protection for Ohanae Coin Reserve to be 100% FDIC insured. Ohanae leverages Web3 technology to allow payments to benefit from programmability, instant services, and improved transparency with each transaction—addressing the pain points in liquidity management.

Together with its unique technical characteristics, its compliance with established banking regulatory frameworks, and its seamless integration with financial services through the banking sector, OUSD is positioned as a stabilizing product within the capital markets. This should bring a new era for commercial bank money—the most commonly-used form of currency.

About the Ohanae Platform

The Ohanae Platform is built on the Ohanae Blockchain and is completely integrated and designed to address non-repudiation, privacy, confidentiality; and verifiability of claims with consent-driven models. Access is restricted to investors who have satisfied all KYC requirements, and funds are protected by FDIC insured accounts. The platform’s advanced features include:

Immutable, Fast Transaction Finality (3 second block time)

Verifiable Identity (KYC verified)

Passwordless login

Ohanae Coins for payments and settlement

Equity Tokens (digital representation of traditional securities)

Private Key Protection with Recovery

Confidence. That’s Ohanae.

While Ohanae brings Web3 crowdfunding and trading platform to capital seekers, verified investors, and safeguard digital asset securities and funds with real-time settlement, we are also using the Ohanae Platform to raise funds for our Reg A+ offering. For more information please visit: https://vdr.ohanae.com/projects/ohanae

