Jason McDonald Consulting Announces Post on the Value of a Social Media Expert Witness
Social Media is impacting many legal issues nowadays.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jason McDonald Consulting Agency, an agency focused on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce a new post on the value of having a social media expert witness who is fact-based. Many attorneys are confronting cases that involve social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, etc., and the post explains the value of having an expert with deep experience in both organic and ads on these platforms.
— Jason McDonald
“Social Media is impacting many legal issues nowadays,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting, Agency based in San Francisco. “This short posts helps lawyers find a quality, fact-based expert witness in social media and begin the process of disentangling the issues surrounding platforms like YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram as well as the interface between organic and ads.”social media expert witness
Persons who want to read the new post can visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/blog/2023/04/social-media-expert/. The post discusses the role of a social media expert and its importance for businesses in the digital age. A social media expert possesses extensive knowledge and experience in social media marketing, including understanding the different platforms, creating and executing effective strategies, and analyzing their success. Hiring a social media expert can help businesses increase online visibility, reach target audiences, and drive traffic and sales. The article also highlights the challenges associated with social media marketing and how a social media expert can mitigate these risks.
NEW BOOK ON SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING
In addition to the latest post on social media expert witness, Dr. McDonald has new books on available for 2023. Persons interested in learning more about the book can visit it directly on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Social-Media-Marketing-Workbook-Business/dp/B0BPVYN2ZN/or on the JM Internet Group website at https://www.jm-seo.org/books/social-media-marketing-book/. The workbook users the analogy of a “party” to explain how social media works. And, if social media is a “party,” then the marketing manager is the “party thrower.” He or she is tasked with identifying a party theme, building an audience, and providing that audience with “fun” food and entertainment, i.e., content. The conceptual framework then guides the rest of the book which is a deep dive into each platform. Thus, on a platform like Facebook, the reader is given a basic understanding of how Facebook works (both ads and organic), and then is led through the strategies for using Facebook for marketing purposes. Dr. McDonald is also prominently featured as a social media expert witness across the Internet as on https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Media Relations, Tel. 800-298-4065
Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here