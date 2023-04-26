Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,593 in the last 365 days.

Citizen Concierge Makes Immigration Forms Easier for Immigrants and Their Families

Immigrants and their families now have an easier way to complete USCIS applications and immigration forms with the help of Citizen Concierge.

Immigrants and their families now have an easier way to complete USCIS applications and immigration forms with the help of Citizen Concierge. Similar to tax software for do-it-yourself tax filers, Citizen Concierge guides people through USCIS forms with instructions in simple, everyday language, and helps them avoid common mistakes and pitfalls.

Citizen Concierge was created to help immigrants and their families navigate the complex and often confusing immigration process. The software provides step-by-step instructions and guidance to help users complete their forms accurately and quickly. It also provides helpful tips and resources to help users understand the process and make informed decisions.

Citizen Concierge is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use. It is available in both English and Spanish and can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. The software also provides users with the ability to save their progress and come back to it later.

"Our ultimate goal is to become the most trustworthy platform for immigration assistance and guidance for foreign-trained attorneys and other immigrants seeking a better life in the United States," says Citizen Concierge founder, Olga Ayo.

Citizen Concierge is a great resource for immigrants and their families who are looking to complete their USCIS applications and immigration forms. With its simple, user-friendly interface and helpful resources, Citizen Concierge makes the process easier and more accessible.

Media Contact
Company Name:

Citizen Concierge


Contact Person:

Olga Ayo


Email:Send Email
Address:

2711 S Ocean Dr., Unit 3704


City:

Hollywood


State:

Florida


Country:

United States


Website:https://citizenconcierge.org/

You just read:

Citizen Concierge Makes Immigration Forms Easier for Immigrants and Their Families

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more