SEC's Division of Investment Management to Host Inaugural Conference on Emerging Trends in Asset Management

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Investment Management today announced it will host virtually an inaugural Conference on Emerging Trends in Asset Management on Friday, May 19, 2023. The conference will bring together a variety of asset management industry participants and academics to discuss emerging trends in asset management. The full agenda with a list of speakers is available here.

Conference topics will include:

Asset managers, corporate governance, and civic democracy;

Private funds, investor protection, and industry concentration;

Investment complexity, international effects, and outsourced services; and

Retail investors, fund trends, and investment innovation.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler, Division Director William Birdthistle, and Division staff will participate in the conference.

The conference is open to the public via live webcast from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET at www.sec.gov and will be archived on the Division of Investment Management webpage for later viewing.

The Division of Investment Management is responsible for administering the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act of 1940, including developing regulatory policy for investment companies (e.g., mutual funds, including money market funds, closed-end funds, business development companies, unit investment trusts, variable insurance products, and exchange-traded funds) and investment advisers. To learn more information about asset management and the work of the Division, please visit the Division's webpage.