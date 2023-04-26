D2L Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, Governance Report

Report highlights D2L's commitment and approach to social impact and sustainability

TORONTO, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - D2L Inc. DTOL ("D2L" or the "Company"), a global learning technology company, has released its inaugural environmental, social, governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the company's approach to social impact and sustainability, and its commitment to building products that help transform the way the world learns.

D2L was founded with a mission to transform the way the world learns by making learning more accessible, engaging, and inspiring. This mission extends to D2L's approach to sustainability. By sharing its inaugural ESG Report, D2L is taking the first step in formalizing its sustainability journey to include continued data collection, collaboration with supply chain actors and increasing transparency of its activities through globally standardized reporting measures. D2L will continue to demonstrate responsible corporate citizenship by driving positive social impact, practicing environmental stewardship, and acting with integrity by maintaining strong governance practices throughout its activities.

"The events of the past few years have also shown us that now, more than ever, the role of education and upskilling is the foundation for human progress, especially as we face a future impacted by digital disruption, climate change, and continued global social unrest," says John Baker, CEO of D2L. "Technology-enabled learning has a critical role to play in supporting progress towards the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. D2L is committed to continuing our work in sustainability to support not only users benefitting from our platforms, but our clients and partners as a responsible supply chain actor, as well."

Four ESG pillars provide a framework for D2L to make a positive impact in a rapidly changing world. They are:

Transforming the way the world learns: Building technology that makes an impact. Together with customers, D2L is increasing access to quality education and delivering learning experiences that help meet the needs of learners regardless of age, ability, or location.

Building technology that makes an impact. Together with customers, D2L is increasing access to quality education and delivering learning experiences that help meet the needs of learners regardless of age, ability, or location. Operating with integrity: Maintaining world-class data and security practices that protect and respect its customers' and users' information and maintain industry-leading service reliability.

Maintaining world-class data and security practices that protect and respect its customers' and users' information and maintain industry-leading service reliability. Empowering its people: Providing exceptional employee benefits, care, and personalized professional development – as D2L creates a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace.

Providing exceptional employee benefits, care, and personalized professional development – as D2L creates a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. Protecting the environment: Measuring, addressing, and taking accountability for its environmental impact beginning with analyzing available data to calculate carbon emissions resulting from its operations and identifying areas for improvement going forward.

D2L's ESG report is written in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standards (SASB) Software and IT Services Standard, and with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative's specifications. D2L supports United Nations Sustainability Development Goals and is committed to continuously evolving its practices to build in alignment with the principles of sustainable development. For more information on D2L's ESG-focused initiatives, please see d2l.com/sustainability.

