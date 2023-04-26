Concord Wealth Partners Awarded by USA Today's List of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023

Abingdon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Concord Wealth Partners has been awarded by USA Today's list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023. This prestigious award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 26th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the USA Today website.

USA Today and Statista selected Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 based on two dimensions: recommendations by clients and peers and a firm's growth of assets under management (AUM). The recommendations were collected via an independent survey sent to over 20,000 individuals between November 2022 and January 2023. The development of AUM was analyzed both short and long-term based on publicly available data. In the consideration for the top 500 RIA firms, recommendations had a weight of 20% while development of AUM had a weight of 80% (short-term and long-term growth were equally weighted) to derive the final score.

Based on the results of the study, Concord Wealth Partners is thrilled to be recognized on the list of Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023 and will continue its mission to serve as its clients’ most trusted resource.

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia. The family-operated financial advisory firm has six offices and represents small businesses and families in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Northeast Tennessee, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, MN, and Greater Boston, MA, and manages over $800 million in assets as of November 2022.

Disclosure:

Compensation was not paid or offered by Concord for the third-party rating used in this publication or survey results. Concord Wealth Partners, LLC ("CWP") and Concord Asset Management, LLC ("CAM") are registered investment advisors with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CAM is affiliated, and shares advisory personnel, with Concord Wealth Partners. CAM offers advisory services, including customized sub-advisory solutions, to other registered investment advisors and/or institutional managers, including its affiliate, Concord Wealth Partners, LLC. CAM's investment advisory services are only offered to current or prospective clients where CAM and its investment adviser representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

Contact:

Silvia Roa-Madan

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@concordwealthpartners.com

203-769-7237 Ext. 107

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163846