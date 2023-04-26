Submit Release
DoubleVerify to Participate in Investor Conferences on Monday, May 22nd and Wednesday, June 7th, 2023

DoubleVerify ("DV") DV, a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, today announced that Mark Zagorski, CEO, and Nicola Allais, CFO, will participate in the following investor conferences:

51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
Monday, May 22, 2023 (fireside chat at 3:50 p.m. ET)

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET)

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the News & Events section of DoubleVerify's investor relations website at https://ir.doubleverify.com/.

In addition, management will host in-person one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during each day.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

