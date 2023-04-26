Petinos' Resorts Of Mykonos Is Providing An Unmatched Luxury Hotel Experience At All Of Their Locations

From St. John to Petinos Beach, the Petinos' Resorts of Mykonos hotels are the place to stay when visiting Mykonos in Greece. These stunning luxury locations have everything a traveler could want during their visit.

Mykonos is one of the most popular destinations in Greece because of its stunning beaches and beautiful ocean views. The food and drinks are unmatched with the rich culture of Greece. All that one needs to do is find the best place to stay.

For thousands of travelers across numerous booking websites, the best place to stay is at one of the hotels in the Petinos' Resorts of Mykonos luxury chain. This family-run hotel chain began almost 60 years ago, long before Mykonos was a popular spot for travelers. Throughout those decades, the same family worked hard to build each hotel from the ground up to provide only the best for their guests.

The Petinos’ Resorts of Mykonos hotels

The options through this stellar hotel chain include the Saint John Five Star Beach Resort, the Aeonic Five Star Boutique Hotel, the Anax Five Star Boutique Hotel, the Nissaki Five Star Boutique Hotel, Petinos Beachfront Boutique Hotel, Jenny's Summer Houses, and Petinos Beach Beachfront Hotel. Each one has its unique touch and features, making it a superior choice.

From the Luminous Sunset Bar at the Anax to Major J Restaurant at Jenny's, featuring the best brunch on the island, the food and drink choices at these luxury hotels and resorts are unmatched. Stunning views, incredible food, and authentic recipes make the gastronomy scene in the Petinos' Resorts of Mykonos a required stop on a trip to Greece.

Many of the Petinos' Resorts of Mykonos hotels feature wellness and spa locations that are designed to leave visitors feeling truly rested and regenerated. The Genesis Spa at Aeonic focuses on holistic treatments, while Anasa Spa at Anax lulls travelers into a state of total relaxation to the sound of the ocean waves.

Conclusion

Petinos' Resorts of Mykonos provide an oasis in the middle of the Aegean Sea. These luxury hotels and resorts fulfill promises of rest, regeneration, fantastic food, and the rich culture of Mykonos.

