MSI Surfaces Celebrates the Opening of Its Savannah Showroom

MS International is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Showroom and Distribution Center in Savannah, GA.

ORANGE, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, opens a new showroom and distribution center in the greater Savannah, GA area with a full offering of floor, countertop, mosaic, wall tile, and hardscape products. The showroom is located at 1501 Pine Barren Road, Pooler, GA 31322. The brand new 680,000 square-foot space will serve residential and commercial markets in Savannah and beyond. Of all 45 locations nationwide, this facility is MSI's largest distribution center under a single roof.

With dedicated, well-lit and climate controlled areas, trade professionals and consumers are encouraged to make the best product and design decisions from our vast selection of hard surface materials.

"From retailers and interior designers to contractors and builders, we have an immersive, customer-focused experience with the full line of MSI products," said Anish Bali, Sales Director for MSI Savannah. "With fully stocked inventory, our customers can source and select the best surfaces for their projects–all under one roof."

MSI's Savannah showroom caters to a diverse customer base providing a product lineup that's developed around trends, lifestyles, and budgets–complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring natural stone and Q Premium Natural Quartz, and best-selling products like Everlife® LVF, Arterra® Porcelain Pavers and Evergrass™ Artificial Turf.

The slab viewing area will include a wide variety of natural stone including granite and marble. With a designated quartz gallery, the industry-leading Q-Premium Natural Quartz collection features over 121 colors in an array of sought-after finishes like matte, concrete, and polished.

Due to the breadth of MSI products, the space is built as a trade resource across various business channels, including residential remodeling, new home construction, and commercial.

"With this new state-of-the-art location, we have dramatically enhanced our ability to service our customers throughout the Southeast," said Cameron Kelsey, Operations Director. "Our dedicated team of local professionals, inventory, and an expansive showroom will offer the broadest selection of hard surfacing products, unparalleled customer service, and the strongest distribution capabilities across the region."

The Savannah showroom is open six days a week, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday - Friday and between, 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, on Saturday. Shipping and receiving hours are the same as our standard office hours. Walk-ins from both consumers and trade professionals are welcome.

For product quotes, contact Mr. Bali at 912-348-6900.

The opening of this new location will create more jobs for the local community. To learn more about open career opportunities, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/careers/.

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains over 45 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

