MOD Pizza Launches the "MOD Opportunity Network" – A National Coalition to Create Jobs and Support People With Barriers to Employment

MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC ("MOD Pizza", "MOD" or the "Company") the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, today announced the launch of the MOD Opportunity Network (MOD O.N.), an innovative, national program dedicated to hiring and supporting people with barriers to employment. Building upon MOD's long history of employing overlooked populations, MOD O.N. connects the Company and its stores with national non-profit organizations that support the readiness, placement and retention of job seekers deserving of a second chance or a first start. At launch, MOD O.N. will be dedicated to two underserved populations: individuals who have been justice-involved and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Talent is Everywhere, Opportunity is Not

There is a large pool of overlooked talent across the United States. Amid an increasingly tight labor market, companies can fill their employment pipeline with a population that is dedicated, loyal and ready to work. MOD O.N. taps into this talent pool and is the restaurant industry's first national program offering fair and equitable employment opportunities and the key support services to ensure job success.

Justice-involved populations

Nearly 80 million adult Americans (1 in 3) are justice-involved (The Sentencing Project) and the unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated people is five times higher than the unemployment rate for the general U.S. population (Prison Policy Initiative). More than 60% of formerly incarcerated individuals are unemployed one year after being released (The Sentencing Project). Studies show that pre- and post-release employment services are critical in order to reduce recidivism and help people quickly integrate back into society (Prison Policy Initiative).

Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

One in four adults in the U.S. (26%) live with some form of disability (CDC). For adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, 85% do not have a paid job in their community (National Core Indicators). Additionally, 40% of individuals in the U.S. who have a disability experience social isolation (Statista). Having a job not only provides a paycheck, but a sense of purpose and belonging.

Partners in Purpose: Developing a Coalition

MOD O.N. will launch in 11 states*, serving 29 cities, activating national and regional organizations to help MOD scale its fair chance hiring practice and create a model for other businesses. While a job is a first step, barriers can extend beyond employment, from transportation to housing, technology to banking and more. Through MOD O.N., key partners will help provide critical wrap around services to further provide stability and help to improve job success.

Launch partner organizations include:

Goodwill Industries International: The leading workforce provider of job training and placement services in North America for individuals who are impacted by the justice system.

The leading workforce provider of job training and placement services in North America for individuals who are impacted by the justice system. FareStart: Provides job training and support services to individuals and consulting to employers who share a commitment to creating inclusive workplaces.

Provides job training and support services to individuals and consulting to employers who share a commitment to creating inclusive workplaces. Hospitality Opportunities for People ReEntering Society (HOPES): A National Restaurant Association Education Foundation (NRAEF) program that partners with Departments of Corrections, community-based organizations, and State Restaurant Associations to connect adults with justice-involvement to career opportunities in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry.

A National Restaurant Association Education Foundation (NRAEF) program that partners with Departments of Corrections, community-based organizations, and State Restaurant Associations to connect adults with justice-involvement to career opportunities in the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry. Best Buddies International: The Best Buddies Jobs Program connects employers and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to job opportunities and provides on-site job coaches and support throughout the duration of employment.

The Best Buddies Jobs Program connects employers and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to job opportunities and provides on-site job coaches and support throughout the duration of employment. Meadowlark Employment Services: A key provider of employment training and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Oregon and Idaho.

By the end of 2024, the goal is for expansion of the MOD Opportunity Network into at least 21 states.

"We know first-hand the impact inclusive hiring can have on our Squad, our culture, and the communities we serve. As MOD grew, we needed a sustainable, nationwide approach to help scale our work in this area. Surprisingly, a solution did not exist," said Ally Svenson, co-founder of MOD Pizza. "Our entrepreneurial mindset motivated us to address this challenge. With the MOD Opportunity Network, we have a scalable, cost-effective solution that leverages the power of for-profit business working alongside non-profit partners. Together, we will break down barriers, create more opportunities, and help contribute to a world that works for and includes everyone. We hope to provide some inspiration and learnings for other like-minded organizations and companies along the way."

Added Anthony K. Shriver, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Best Buddies International, "MOD's dedication to hiring individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) is truly exemplary and our shared values of acceptance, inclusion and belonging empower people with IDD to flourish and lead fulfilling and productive lives. Best Buddies Jobs candidates possess a diverse range of skills, abilities and qualifications that they bring to the workplace. Employing individuals with disabilities is a smart business decision for companies."

"With the innovative approach of the MOD Opportunity Network, those impacted by the justice system can have the second chance they deserve," said Martin Scaglione, Chief Mission Officer, Goodwill Industries International. "Without the support of employers, the cycle of incarceration could potentially continue. It's our hope that all businesses will consider the quality of an applicant rather than focusing on their past."

The launch of MOD O.N. is part of the brand's ongoing social impact strategy. In 2022, MOD was a founding member of the Workforce and Justice Alliance, introduced tuition-free college and career development programs to its Squad, and in 2020 signed, and exceeded the goal of the Delivering Jobs pledge.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 540 stores system-wide** across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*States included in the MOD Opportunity Network launch: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

**The term "system-wide" refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

