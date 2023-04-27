Momi Land Indoor Playground Expands with New Location in Gahanna, Columbus, Ohio

Momi Land Hilliard Location at 3681 Park Mill Run Dr

Beloved kids indoor playground, Momi Land, expands to a third location in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Momi Land Indoor Playground, a beloved children's play destination, is excited to announce the plan of opening its third location in the prime Hunters Ridge Mall Shopping Center in Gahanna. The new store, located at 310 S Hamilton Rd, will be conveniently positioned next to Kroger and Planet Fitness, providing a central and accessible location for families in the area. The new location is slated to open in fall 2023.

Spanning over 8,000 square feet, the new location will feature Momi Land's iconic 40,000+ ball pit (utilizing a state-of-the-art ball cleaning machine), multi-level slides, pretend-themed play kitchens and grocery stores, trampolines, and soft climbing structures, providing an exciting and safe play environment for children aged 8 and under.

Momi Land's new Gahanna location will be taking over the space previously used by the Columbus Metropolitan Library- Gahanna Branch. After serving over 50,000 families in the local Columbus area, Momi Land has responded to the overwhelming demand from its customers for a convenient location on the east side.

“We are thrilled to expand our Momi Land footprint with the opening of our third location," said co-founder Grace Liu.

"We have received tremendous support from the local community since our first opening, and we are excited to bring our unique play experience to more families.” Ms. Liu also disclosed that Momi Land is planning to take franchise applications in the near future to branch outside of the Columbus area.

Momi Land Indoor Playground was founded in 2019 with a mission to provide a fun, safe, and clean play environment for toddlers. Its unique play experience encourages socialization, physical activity, and creativity for children while creating lasting memories. With over 1,500 birthday party celebrations hosted, the brand has become a go-to destination and a staple in Columbus for families with young children.

To celebrate the grand opening of Momi Land's Gahanna location, special promotions and soft opening activities will be announced over the next few months. For more information about Momi Land Indoor Playground and its new Gahanna location, please visit www.momiland.com.

About Momi Land Indoor Playground: Momi Land is a premier indoor play destination for children aged 8 and under. It currently operates at two locations in Columbus (704 Radio Dr and 3681 Park Mill Run Dr). Momi Land is open 7 days a week offering open play, birthday parties, and kids events. Please visit www.momiland.com for store hours and detailed information.