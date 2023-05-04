Strategic Board Placement Company CovingtonCook Announces Rebrand to RISE Syndicate and Numerous New Offerings
Rebrand to RISE Syndicate with new offerings: strategic board placements/hires for companies & executives, seed capital access, new platform. Exciting Times.OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Covington Cook, LLC is a highly respected board placement company with an impressive portfolio of clients in and across multiple sectors. RISE Syndicate's existing offerings include high value services for:
✦ Companies seeking advisors or board directors
✦ Executives seeking board positions
✦ Strategic matchmaking for global partnerships
In addition, the following new services include:
✦ Strategic hire placements for companies
✦ Access to seed capital for companies
✦ Business growth acceleration programs
Further, since late 2022, the company has been working in stealth mode developing a new web-friendly self-serve platform for RISE. Given the demand on their plate, RISE Syndicate's new platform will allow the company to scale faster as their platform is rolled out later this year (mid-Q3).
As a result of these initiatives, CovingtonCook has rebranded to RISE Syndicate, LLC to better reflect their mission and objectives. RISE Syndicate's tagline is "Building Relations That Last" and RISE is an acronym for Real. Inspired. Strategic. Elevated.
"We are thrilled by the early positive reception to our new offerings and name," said Thomas Cook, CEO of RISE Syndicate. "To keep up with the demand, our new offerings and platform will allow us to provide even greater value to our clients by combining industry-leading expertise. We are confident that RISE Syndicate will become a leader in the board-level solutions market and we look forward to serving our clients with exceptional service."
RISE Syndicate will continue to provide a wide range of board-level solutions to clients across the United States and beyond, while also offering modern self-serve services to support the pressing demand on the company. Due to RISE's focus on innovation and client satisfaction, they expect to continue growing rapidly in the board placement/strategic talent solutions industry. RISE is headquartered in Oroville, California helping companies and executives worldwide.
For more information about RISE Syndicate, please visit
www.risesyndicate.com
Ellen Feaheny
RISE Syndicate, LLC
+1 415-246-8585
info@risesyndicate.com