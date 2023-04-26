Kayak Starved Rock Campground Brings Glamping to the Starved Rock Area
Kayak Starved Rock Campground introduces glamping services, providing a convenient and comfortable camping experience for families and first-time glampers.OTTAWA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayak Starved Rock Campground is pleased to announce the launch of its glamping service in the Starved Rock State Area near Chicago. This exciting new offering adds a touch of luxury to traditional camping, making it perfect for families and first-time glampers.
The company has provided kayak rentals, guided kayak tours, and riverside camping services since 2010. With the addition of glamping, they aim to provide a more convenient and comfortable camping experience for their customers.
"Our glamping service is perfect for families who want to enjoy the great outdoors without sacrificing comfort," said Kayak Starved Rock Campground spokesperson. "We provide everything you need for a hassle-free camping experience, from plates and utensils to firewood and coffee. Plus, with our proximity to Starved Rock State Park, you can enjoy all the hiking, biking, and kayaking the area offers."
Kayak Starved Rock Campground's glamping service offers luxury camping at a reasonable cost. Their rental tents come with a complimentary setup and take-down, so there's no need to fuss with pitching your own tent. The company also provides plates, cups, utensils, napkins, beverages, firewood (for group fires), grills, and stoves, so you don't have to worry about bringing your own gear.
In addition to the convenience of glamping, Kayak Starved Rock Campground offers a new premium Glampout event that provides even more fun and excitement. This event includes Saturday night BBQ dinner, guided kayak tour, movie, and Sunday morning big country breakfast featuring Starbucks coffee.
Kayak Starved Rock Campground's glamping service has already received rave reviews from satisfied customers. "I never knew camping could be this much fun!" said one happy camper. "The glamping experience was amazing, and the staff went above and beyond to make sure we had everything we needed."
While the company offers same-day online booking, they highly recommend booking ahead for weekends to ensure availability. This Glampout event can be booked as a private event for a corporate outing, family reunion, unique wedding venue event, school or scout group.
Kayak Starved Rock Campground is located right next to Starved Rock State Park, one of the most popular outdoor destinations in Illinois with 3 million visitors a year. With its beautiful shores and stunning scenery, the campground provides the perfect setting for an unforgettable glamping experience.
"We are thrilled to bring glamping to Kayak Starved Rock Campground," said the spokesperson. "We believe it's the perfect way to combine the comforts of home with the excitement of outdoor adventure. Come and see for yourself how fun glamping can be!"
For more information or to book the glamping experience, visit: https://www.kayakmorris.com/starved-rock-fire-glampout/
About the Company:
Kayak Starved Rock Campground has been offering kayak rentals, guided kayak tours, and riverside camping services since 2020 and is now expanding its offerings to include glamping services at a reasonable cost.
Watch "Starved Rock & Fire GLampOut" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jrtcu6qqSWw
Janee Matteson
Kayak Starved Rock Campground
kayakstarvedrock@gmail.com