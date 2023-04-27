EmpowerU Calls on Educators to Take Action During Mental Health Awareness Month
The 5-Day Mental Health Challenge Invites All Educators to be Part of the Solution
By taking part in this 5-Day Mental Health Challenge, we’re not only prioritizing our own wellbeing, but we’re also normalizing the importance of self-care to our communities.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EmpowerU, a leading provider of mental health and wellness resources for school districts, announced today the launch of its 5-Day Mental Health Challenge for Educators in recognition of May's Mental Health Awareness Month. The challenge invites educators from across the country to take five minutes each day for five days, to prioritize their own mental health and wellbeing.
“As educators, we play a vital role in shaping the mental health and wellness of our students,” said Christine Flok, District MTSS Coordinator at Twin Rivers School District in California. “We know that modeling healthy behavior is an effective way to create change. By taking part in this 5-Day Mental Health Challenge, we’re not only prioritizing our own wellbeing, but we’re also normalizing the importance of self-care to our communities.”
The challenge kicks off on May 1st, the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, but educators can start now by taking the first free, 5 minute lesson – available here. Subsequent lessons will be delivered for free, via email starting May 1, and will include daily prompts, tips, and resources to help educators prioritize their own mental health and wellbeing.
“By taking just five minutes a day to focus on their own mental health, educators can help create a culture of wellness and self-care in their classrooms and schools,” said Katie Dorn, EmpowerU's Co-founder and CEO. “We believe every educator has the power to make a difference and we’re honored to be able to offer this challenge as a way to support them in their important work.”
District leaders are encouraged to challenge their own faculty and staff to take part in the 5-Day Mental Health Challenge. “We all need to be part of the solution,” said Dorn. “This challenge makes it fun and easy for all educators to take that first step. It’s the perfect place to start.”
To participate in EmpowerU’s 5-Day Mental Health Challenge for educators, visit info.empoweru.education/5-day-challenge-1. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtags #Educator5DayChallenge - #5DaysForMentalHealth - #EmpowerU5DayChallenge to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
About EmpowerU
EmpowerU is a leading provider of highly personalized, data-driven Tier 1 and Tier 2 solutions that equip students and educators with tools to improve wellbeing, motivation and resilience. Learn more at empoweru.education.
