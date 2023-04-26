In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis Begin International Trade Mission in Japan

TOKYO, Japan – Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd, began an international trade mission in Japan. While there, the delegation met with government leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in addition to meeting with business executives from across industry sectors including airlines and the aerospace industry. The Governor also held a roundtable with business leaders from KEIDANREN (Japanese Business Federation).

“It was a pleasure to meet with officials and business leaders from Japan and to further discuss shared success and values between Florida and Japan,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the important business relationship between Florida and Japan.

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis participate in a Business Roundtable, joined by Secretary Laura DiBella and Secretary Cord Byrd.

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis meet with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi followed by a formal state dinner.

Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates successful meetings with KEIDANREN Business executives in Japan.

Governor Ron DeSantis meets with executive leadership from Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Governor Ron DeSantis meets with the Japanese Space Exploration Agency (JAXA) while visiting Japan.

Governor Ron DeSantis meets with Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss the importance of maintaining a strong relationship between Florida and Japan.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, joined by Madison and Mason DeSantis, visit Sensō-ji Temple, the oldest temple in Japan.

First Lady Casey DeSantis and the children enjoy Japanese cuisine at a local business. Madison and Mason even found French fries on the menu!

First Lady Casey DeSantis, joined by her children Madison and Mason, visited the grounds of the Imperial Palace.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, joined by Madison and Mason, visited a Japanese owl cafe.

Florida and Japan’s Economic Relationship

Florida serves as a convenient base for Japanese companies wishing to expand into the Southeastern US and into the Latin America and Caribbean region. Japan is the 6th largest foreign investor in Florida, with more than 200 Japanese companies employing more than 22,000 Floridians with holdings totaling more than $5.2 billion. Bilateral trade between Florida and Japan exceeds $6.6 billion annually, making it Florida’s 2nd largest bilateral merchandise trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region and Florida’s 7th largest partner overall.

In 2022, Japan imported approximately $636 million in goods from Florida seaports and airports. Automobiles and related products account for almost 81% of all exports from Japan to Florida, with the Port of Jacksonville consistently serving as one of the top three ports for unloading Japanese vehicles for the United States. Additionally, auto parts from Japan are shipped through Florida’s distribution centers to part centers throughout the United States.

