Judicial Profile: 2nd District Court of Appeal Justice Laurence Rubin

In a long career on the bench -- Rubin was first appointed as a municipal court judge in 1982 and to the appellate court in 2001 -- the justice has presided over high-profile cases ranging from clergy sex abuse and unfair competition law to the Church of Scientology's ability to arbitrate claims against it. What he hasn't done in more than 40 years as a jurist, according to attorneys who have worked with and before him, is anything to diminish the dignity of his office.

