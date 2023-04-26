Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,261 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,488 in the last 365 days.

‘Latina Action Day’ illuminates progress, what’s ahead for California’s growing demographic

Now in its 29th year, the event is hosted by the Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE), with a goal of mobilizing Latinas to amplify their voices on issues impacting their communities.

Apr 26, 2023

You just read:

‘Latina Action Day’ illuminates progress, what’s ahead for California’s growing demographic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more