Altier Jewelers’ CEO to Attend the Watch and Wonders Show
Cutler Altier will visit the event and share insights about watch manufacturers’ latest introductions for the public.-, -, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People like jewelry and watches for several reasons. Not only are they excellent accessories that can complete a look but high-quality, top-notch jewelry and watches are also excellent investments since their value rises.
Watches and Wonders is an annual event held in Geneva, Switzerland. This year’s event is expected to have over 43,000 unique visitors. The week-long event’s first few days are dedicated to industry professionals. However, the event opens the Salon to the public over the last few days, allowing them to glimpse the watch industry’s latest introductions.
Altier Jewelers is a jewelry store in Boca Raton with a storied history. It’s a family-owned business that was founded by Marjorie and Joseph Altier in 1960. The brand is the authorized dealer for jewelry and watches, including Roberton Coin, Gucci, Cartier, and Patek Philippe. The brand has been authorized to sell the latter for over fifty years. Cutler Altier is currently the President and CEO of Altier Jewelers and visiting the Watches and Wonders Convention.
In conversation, Cutler shared, “I’ve been going to the Watches and Wonders Convention for decades. After all, it’s the biggest watch show of the year, where manufacturers introduce their latest products. I don’t make announcements on a podcast or any other public platform. However, I cover the latest introductions and product releases on my Instagram. It gets me significant traction while providing valuable insights to the community. I have high hopes for the convention this year.”
About Altier Jewelers
Altier Jewelers was Boca Raton’s first jewelry store. Established in 1960, the brand has served the Boca Raton community with integrity, cultivating a stellar reputation. The store is now run by Cutler Altier, his son Tristan, and his brother William.
Website: https://www.altierjewelers.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/altierjewelers/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AltierJewelersBoca/
