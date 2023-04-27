TJHSST Senior Tejaswi Koduru Named As A 2023 US Presidential Scholars Program Semifinalist
TJHSST High School senior Tejaswi Koduru named semifinalist in U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local student Tejaswi Koduru named semifinalist in U.S Presidential Scholars Program.
Tejaswi Koduru, a graduating senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology has been named one of 628 semifinalists in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Out of nearly 3.7 million graduating high school seniors from across the country, over 5,000 students were identified as candidates in this program, and 628 semifinalists were selected. These semifinalists form the pool from which the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be chosen.
“We are proud of Teja and his hard work,” parents said. “Receiving this honor is not possible without diligence, persistence, and a true desire to seek knowledge. We wish Teja the very best as selection continues and cannot wait to see what he accomplishes in the future.”
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by Executive Order of the President to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and service to school and community. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year's senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America's youth. Each year scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.
A distinguished panel of educators have reviewed these submissions and selected 628 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement in late June with an online National Recognition Program.
For more information abut the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, parents and students can call the U.S. Presidential Scholars Office at 507.931.8345 or send an e-mail to PSP@scholarshipamerica.org
