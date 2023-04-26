MBG Holdings Appoints Annie Gleason as Chief Revenue Officer for its Subsidiary AMR Resources, LLC

/EIN News/ --



Gleason has Long Track Record in Enterprise Sales, Partnerships, and Recruiting Leadership

AUSTIN, TX, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MBG Holdings, Inc (OTC Pink: MBGH), holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC, and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading telecommunications lifecycle company, today announced that the Company appointed Annie Gleason as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the Company’s AMR Resources subsidiary, effective immediately. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in planning and engineering large-scale telecommunications systems, smart city solutions, and private networks.

Chairman and CEO of MBG Holdings, Inc., James Frinzi, commented, “Annie Gleason has a proven track record leading sales teams at Fortune 1000 companies, which is the primary market for Multiband Global. We are excited about her technology-based Silicon Valley background and believe that her knowledge, relationships, and enthusiasm will help us to realize many of the opportunities we have before us. We welcome her to the MBG team and look forward to her contributions.”

Annie Gleason has a long track record in Enterprise Sales, Partnerships, and Recruiting Leadership at companies such as Oracle, Microsoft, and several start-ups. She started her career at Oracle in the Silicon Valley after graduating from Santa Clara University, CA, before moving back to her hometown of Seattle where she worked with Microsoft and Simplicity Consulting, a marketing, sales, and partner talent agency to Fortune 1000 companies. She then spent three years with Meta in Austin, TX, beginning in 2020. In her Enterprise Sales roles, Mrs. Gleason has landed major opportunities with companies like Amazon, Expedia, Safeco Insurance, and other large organizations where she thrived at helping partners attain success selling products and services.

Mrs. Gleason added, “My passion is creating value for clients and partners and leading teams with respect and a tenacious drive to succeed. I’m thrilled to lead the sales team at MBG as we venture into new spaces that I believe will add tremendous value and revenue opportunities for MGB and its clients.”

MBG Holdings, Inc is the holding company of Onepath Systems, LLC and AMR Resources, LLC, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems, and a global technician base. AMR Resources, LLC specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system/network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, and government. For more information, visit https://multibandglobal.com/ and https://onepathsystems.com/

