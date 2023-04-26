Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Bell, Gatzke To Department Of Information Resources

TEXAS, April 26 - April 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Mike Bell and Ben Gatzke to the Department of Information Resources for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Department coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within Texas state government.

Mike Bell of Spring is retired from the Houston Police Department, where he was the chief technology officer. Previously, he served as the chief information officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He is a member of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, International Information System Security Certification Consortium, and the Project Management Institute. Additionally, he previously served as president of the Correction Technology Association and committee chair for the American Corrections Association. Bell received a Bachelor of Science from Sam Houston State University and a Master of Science from Texas A&M University.

Ben Gatzke of Fort Worth is president and CEO of BorrowWorks. He is a member of the Jewel Charity and the Baylor University School of Music Board. Gatzke received a Bachelor of Music, Master of Business Administration, and a Master of Science in Information Systems from Baylor University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.

