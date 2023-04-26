Brian Mark Aims to Become the Gary Vee of the Fitness Industry with His Ventures and New Podcast
Brian Mark plans to gain recognition for profoundly impacting the fitness world with his ventures and podcast.CANADA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The fitness industry has considerably grown in the past two decades, even though innovation has been limited. The biggest changes the industry has witnessed since the inception of the internet are online fitness programs with virtual trainers and the widespread prominence of personal training plans. However, innovation is key for any industry's survival and, more importantly, growth, and that’s what Brian Mark aims to do. He wishes to disrupt the industry with his innovative ideas and ventures.
Brian Mark credits fitness and nutrition for helping save and transform his life. As a result, he’s aware of the impact it can have on people. But he wants to make his presence felt in the fitness and nutrition industry by being the most consistent thought leader and disruptor. As a result, he has started several ventures to disrupt the industry by revolutionizing how it works.
He has multiple startups, including owning the Iron Energy gym in Kelowna, British Columbia. However, his biggest disruption vehicle is PT Domination, a company that helps fitness and personal trainers become financially independent by starting and scaling their own online fitness coaching businesses.
PT Domination’s Change Lives Academy has helped over 260 online coaches reach over $10,000 in monthly revenue in the past four years. Its success has also seen over 1300 active members sign up and regularly access the academy’s materials and resources. Brian has also created the Million Dollar Mastermind program, the next step in the evolution of the Change Lives Academy. This program aims to help personal trainers make over six figures a month through their online fitness coaching business.
Brian Mark also wants to develop an online presence to cement himself as a leading figure in the fitness industry. In addition, he considers it crucial to distribute his knowledge to fitness enthusiasts and trainers. As a result, he created the Change Lives, Make Money podcast. Since its inception, the podcast has amassed over a million downloads and ranks as the number-one podcast for online trainers.
In conversation, Brian shared, “My goal is to become the Gary Vee of the fitness industry. Not only do I want to disrupt how the industry operates, but I want my influence to be so widely felt that everyone acknowledges my contributions to the sector. My ventures have already shaken the snow globe. Moreover, my podcast serves as a knowledge hub for even remotely interested people. I have some grand plans for the near future that I cannot wait to unveil soon.”
About Brian Mark
Brian Mark is a fitness expert and entrepreneur from Calgary, Alberta. Brian has also competed and won several fitness competitions. He owns the Iron Energy gym in Kelowna, British Columbia, with his business partner Cole Luis DaSilva. In addition, the pair are also the masterminds behind PT Domination.
