Trentodoc Returns to the US on May 9th with Steady Growth in 2022 and Millesimato on the Rise

NEW YORK (PRWEB) April 26, 2023

Istituto Trento Doc returns to New York on May 9th to celebrate its classic method sparkling wine of Trentino, and the dedicated producers of the Istituto Trento Doc. A whole day of activities is planned to highlight Trentodoc wines, beginning with an exclusive tasting seminar led by Gabriele Gorelli, Italy's first Master of Wine, together with New York-based sommelier Laura Maniec at Manhatta where they will guide media and trade attendees through the many interpretations of these sparkling wines. The seminar will be followed by a walk around reception allowing for media, trade and hospitality members to get a closer look at Trentodoc. The walking reception will feature top labels of the appellation, and producers themselves will be there in attendance, thus offering an exclusive opportunity to immerse guests in the world of classic method Italian bubbles and gain insight on this appellation.

Data collected by the Observatory of the Istituto Trento Doc, demonstrated significant industry growth in 2022 after the strong advancements registered in 2020 and 2021 for the sparkling wine from the mountains. Total sales of Trentodoc exceeded 13 million bottles in 2022 and reached 180 million euros, driven mainly by the Italian, American and Asian markets. Sales increased by 7% with the Millesimato category growing by 12%.

"Data shows how solid the Trentodoc appellation has become, and we're seeing continued growth in Italy as its biggest market, as well as in foreign countries where Trentodoc is increasingly appreciated," stated Enrico Zanoni, President of the Trento Doc Institute.

Made in the Alps of northeastern Italy, Trentodoc is the only traditional sparkling wine produced in a mountain environment, and has received increased appraisal by industry professionals and wine lovers alike yearning to find high quality labels with a sense of place. Nestled among the Dolomites, a breathtaking UNESCO World Heritage Site, the small Italian appellation now features 67 wine cellars and is writing a brand new page for Italian sparkling wines. It couldn't have been otherwise, given the microclimate which allows for great freshness, and the noticeable diurnal range boosting the development of aromas.

The appraisal for this sparkling wine is growing internationally as well, notably in the United States over the last few years. The quality of Trentodoc has been proven several times as when Trentino region was awarded the title of "Wine Region of the Year 2020" by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Also, in October 2022 Trentodoc was the most awarded Italian sparkling wine at the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC). Since 2015, Trentodoc is also a proud supporter of The Institute of Masters of Wine, the most prestigious international academic wine institution, based in London.

About Trentodoc: Trentodoc appellation represents 63 sparkling wine producers from the Trentino region in northern Italy. Surrounded by the breathtaking Dolomites which allow for a microclimate boosting aromas and freshness, the appellation has grown steadily since the beginning of the 20th century. The Trentodoc denomination was established in 1993 and is the first Italian DOC to produce only Classic Method sparkling wines, one of the first worldwide. Tradition, territory, climate and winemakers' expertise – which plays a key role in classic method production – are the secret keys to the success of Trentodoc. Grapes suitable to become Trentodoc are Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc and Meunier, Vineyards are located at an altitude between 200 and 800 meters asl.

