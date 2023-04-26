Flinn Foundation Selects 20 Top Arizona Students for 2023 Flinn Scholarship

Flinn Scholars to receive full ride to a public Arizona university

Twenty Arizona high school seniors have been awarded the 2023 Flinn Scholarship, a merit-based award that will provide each of them a full ride to one of Arizona's public universities.

The comprehensive scholarship package, which is valued at more than $130,000, includes the cost of tuition, fees, housing, meals and at least two study-abroad experiences.

The Class of 2023 Flinn Scholars will be attending the Honors colleges at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona. The scholarship, now in its 38th year and supported by the Phoenix-based Flinn Foundation in partnership with the universities, is the most competitive and prestigious college scholarship in the state and awarded strictly on merit.

"These 20 students, from 20 different high schools, show that incredibly high-achieving students are found throughout Arizona, studying at a diverse mix of schools in the heart of our largest cities and in some of our smallest communities," said Anne Lassen, Flinn Foundation vice president, scholarship and education initiatives. "These students will enhance the Flinn Scholars community and represent our state well both on and off campus in all of their pursuits."

Class of 2023 Flinn Scholars

Six Flinn Scholars attend high schools celebrating their first Flinn Scholar: BASIS Mesa, Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Youngker High School in Buckeye, BASIS Peoria, Superior Senior High School, and Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.

Seven Flinn Scholars live and attend high school outside Maricopa County: Eloy, San Tan Valley, Superior, Tucson, and Yuma.

Three high schools are celebrating their second Flinn Scholar: Basha High School in Chandler, North Phoenix Preparatory Academy, and Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale.

The 20 Flinn Scholars represent 20 high schools, including public district and charter schools.

Bioscience High School has a Flinn Scholar for the third straight year, while Santa Cruz Valley Union High School, Red Mountain High School, and North Phoenix Preparatory Academy all have a Flinn Scholar for the second year in a row.

More than 1,000 applications were received by the program in October for the 20 awards, an award rate of 1.9%.

To qualify, Flinn Scholars must excel in the classroom and typically rank in the top 5% of their graduating class, while also demonstrating leadership in a variety of extracurricular activities both at school and in their communities.

The Flinn Scholars Class of 2023 plans to study a wide range of subjects, including neuroscience, physiology and medical sciences, English, political science, molecular biosciences and biotechnology, mathematics, mechanical engineering, finance, and more.

"Our new class of Flinn Scholars represents the best of Arizona and is filled with our state's future thinkers and leaders," said Tammy McLeod, Flinn Foundation president and CEO. "In a few short months, these students will begin world-class undergraduate experiences at our three state universities, whose innovation and excellence in research, teaching, and community engagement strengthen the attraction of this extraordinary scholarship."

Flinn Scholarship Benefits

Beyond the financial awards allowing Flinn Scholars to graduate without debt, other benefits include:

Funding for an international summer seminar after the Scholar's freshman year and at least one additional study-abroad experience ;

; Participation in an amazing community of more than 700 current and alumni Flinn Scholars , including about 80 Scholars studying at the three universities at any given time;

of more than 700 current and alumni , including about 80 Scholars studying at the three universities at any given time; Membership in a university honors college , with amenities including small classes, access to top researchers, and guest lectures;

, with amenities including small classes, access to top researchers, and guest lectures; Personal mentorship from top faculty and fellow Scholars, and exposure to Arizona and global leaders in business, government, science, and the arts at exclusive events; and

Intellectual, cultural, and social activities developed for Flinn Scholars by both the Flinn Foundation and the universities.

Meet the 2023 Flinn Scholars (PDF)

About the Flinn Scholars Program

The Flinn Scholars Program, established in 1986, is operated by the Flinn Foundation Scholarship Program LLC and supported by the Flinn Foundation, a Phoenix-based private, nonprofit, grantmaking organization that aims to improve the quality of life in Arizona to benefit future generations. The foundation also supports the advancement of Arizona's bioscience ecosystem, arts and culture, and the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership and its flagship Flinn-Brown Fellowship.

