Media Advisory - CMHC to release its latest Housing Market Outlook

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its latest Housing Market Outlook (HMO). CMHC's annual HMO provides forward-looking analysis into Canada's national and major housing markets.

The report will be available in the CMHC Media Newsroom on Thursday, April 27th at 9:30 a.m., Eastern.

A media availability via teleconference with CMHC Chief Economist Bob Dugan and CMHC Deputy Chief Economists to outline the national forecast will begin at 10:00 a.m., Eastern.

Call number: 1-866-805-7923
Participant passcode: 3309320#

Journalists looking for further information regarding forecasts at the local level can contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak directly to local market experts.

