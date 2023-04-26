The Owners of Maintenance Porter Have Purchased A Perma Treat™ Franchise to Expand Services in Phoenix Southeast

By acquiring a Perma Treat™ franchise, the owners of Maintenance Porter will better serve the Phoenix Southeast, AZ area.

The father-daughter team of Chris and Brooke Bailey, the owners of Maintenance Porter, have announced that they have purchased the Perma Treat™ franchise serving the Phoenix Southeast valley.

Perma Treat™ is an industry leading provider of professional tile, stone and grout cleaning and sealing services. Perma Treat™ is known for its exceptional work with granite, tile, travertine and more, even outdoor surfaces like pavers and concrete. Perma Treat™ uses their own specialty formulas of cleaners and sealers, and is dedicated to outstanding customer service, even offering a lifetime warranty for indoor work.

Maintenance Porter was established in 2020 and has grown rapidly by offering a unique flat-rate service for a full day of work. This makes it an affordable option for clients who need a variety of tasks done around their homes and businesses without the hassle of having to manage multiple service providers. They provide a one-stop shop for all types of maintenance, including HVAC, electrical, repairs, installs, builds, organization, and even chores.

With the purchase of the Perma Treat™ franchise, Chris and Brooke have expanded the wide range of quality services they provide to their clients in the Phoenix Southeast area.

“We are excited to own this franchise. We believe this will allow us to offer our clients a wider range of services, making it easier to keep their homes and businesses in top condition. It will strengthen our reputation for providing quality work.” said Chris Bailey.

In acquiring the Perma Treat™ franchise, Chris and Brooke have strengthened their commitment to provide the best in home and commercial services.

To learn more, visit: https://perma-treat.com/locations/phoenix-southeast/

