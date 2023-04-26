Submit Release
A meeting was held with the Special Ambassador- Bid Committee EXPO-2030 of Italy

26/04/2023

Today, on April 26, 2030, at the MFA of Turkmenistan the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova met with Romeo Orlandi, Special Ambassador, Bid Committee EXPO-2030 Italy, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the talks, the parties touched upon the state and prospects of Turkmen-Italian cooperation. Mutual readiness was expressed for further promotion of interaction between the two countries both in a bilateral format and within the framework of multilateral diplomacy.

The main purpose of the meeting was to present the concept of Italy as part of the country’s nomination as a candidate for the EXPO-2030 in Italy.

