MTCH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Match common stock between November 3, 2021, through January 31, 2023.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2023
Learn more about your recoverable losses in MTCH:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/match-group-loss-submission-form?from=3

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was not effectively executing on Tinder’s new product initiatives; (2) as a result, the Company was not on track to deliver Tinder’s planned product initiatives in 2022; and (3) therefore, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Match you have until May 5, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Match securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the MTCH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/match-group-loss-submission-form?from=3

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com


MTCH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 5, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Shareholders

