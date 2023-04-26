Clark Fountain Obtains Over $30M Jury Verdict Against Chinese Manufacturer for Victim of Oven Explosion

$30.5 Million Jury Verdict Obtained Against Chinese Manufacturer After Oven Explosion Leaves Man Catastrophically Injured

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Fountain’s attorneys, Shana P. Nogues and Julie H. Littky-Rubin, convinced a Miami-Dade County jury to award over $30,000,000.00 in its verdict against Sinton Technology Limited, a Chinese manufacturer of electric heating products, in a case arising out of the explosion of a defective oven that caused life-threatening injuries to their client.

The victim was working at a Florida coffee factory when the explosion took place. He sustained life-threatening blast injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a traumatic brain injury, a punctured lung, a lacerated liver, and a shattered lower right leg while unpacking a crate unrelated to the use of the oven.

The client spent more than four months in the hospital with a 50% chance of survival. Since the explosion, he has undergone twenty surgeries and will require more in the future.

During the investigation, Clark Fountain's legal team found that the oven’s electrical control panel was defective, as the manufacturer failed to equip it with the necessary seal that would have prevented the explosion. Sinton initially answered the Complaint, but after refusing to respond to discovery after several orders, the Court struck Sinton’s pleadings, found as a matter of law that the dryer oven was defective, and entered a judgment on liability.

"The jury understood that full justice for our client meant compensating him for all he has lost at the hands of the foreign company that put profits over people in manufacturing this oven. He was forty at the time of the explosion that catastrophically injured virtually every part of his body, resulting in lifelong pain and suffering. Our client’s body didn’t come with a price tag, but we are proud that this jury recognized the true value of life and limb,” said Shana P. Nogues.

“It is imperative that manufacturers take responsibility for the safety of their products. Our firm fights in both the trial and appellate courts to ensure that manufacturers receive that message,” noted Julie H. Littky-Rubin.

Attorneys Shana P. Nogues and Julie H. Littky-Rubin are both experienced legal professionals with a passion for holding corporations accountable for their misdeeds. Shana's practice focuses on wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases involving defective products, medical malpractice, trucking accidents, boating accidents, and industrial accidents. Julie is a Board-Certified Appellate Attorney and founding partner in charge of Clark Fountain's appellate practice who participates in trials and offers trial support. Florida law firms and attorneys frequently hire her to assist them with their appellate and trial support needs.

This verdict is a testament to the dedication and hard work of Clark Fountain's legal team and their commitment to ensuring justice for their clients.

Case Information:

Miami-Dade County

Case No: 2020-009036-CA-01

Section: CA11