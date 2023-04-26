Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,273 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,405 in the last 365 days.

Traffic shift scheduled tomorrow for I-94 project near Glen Ullin

BISMARCK, N.D. – County Road 139 is scheduled to close at the Interstate 94 interchange near Glen Ullin Thursday, April 26.

Access to the interstate will be maintained at the interchange and a signed detour will be in place.

At this closure, traffic will be redirected to I-94. Southbound traffic will utilize Exit 97 and northbound traffic will utilize Exit 110 to return to County Road 139.

This project began March 21. It will include an eastbound bridge replacement and realignment of County Road 139.

This closure is expected to remain in place until mid-July.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

You just read:

Traffic shift scheduled tomorrow for I-94 project near Glen Ullin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more