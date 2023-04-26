Traffic shift scheduled tomorrow for I-94 project near Glen Ullin

BISMARCK, N.D. – County Road 139 is scheduled to close at the Interstate 94 interchange near Glen Ullin Thursday, April 26.



Access to the interstate will be maintained at the interchange and a signed detour will be in place.



At this closure, traffic will be redirected to I-94. Southbound traffic will utilize Exit 97 and northbound traffic will utilize Exit 110 to return to County Road 139.



This project began March 21. It will include an eastbound bridge replacement and realignment of County Road 139.



This closure is expected to remain in place until mid-July.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

