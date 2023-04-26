Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon Dr. Stuart Kinsella Joins The Steadman Clinic Surgical Team in Aspen and Basalt

Dr. Kinsella drawn to The Steadman Clinic by “the intellectual capital, camaraderie and drive for innovation.”

/EIN News/ -- VAIL/ASPEN, Colo., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthopaedic spine surgeon Stuart Kinsella, M.D., joins The Steadman Clinic surgical team on May 1 in Steadman’s Aspen and Basalt locations. Dr. Kinsella comes to Colorado after two-and-a-half years at Vero Orthopaedics in Vero Beach, Fla.

Dr. Kinsella will add his significant experience in robotic surgery to the Aspen and Basalt surgical offerings.

“We welcome Dr. Kinsella to our team at our growing practice in Aspen and Basalt,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI). “Our goal—across all five of our mountain west locations—is to provide the same world-class services and patient care for which The Steadman Clinic is known. Adding a rising-star surgeon like Dr. Kinsella is reflective of that goal. He is a spine surgeon who is dedicated to the use of the rapidly growing field of robotic surgery. Dr. Kinsella has performed over 100 robotic surgeries and has established himself as an elite practitioner in that emerging specialty.”

The Steadman Clinic expanded its operations to the Roaring Fork Valley in the fall of 2020 when it opened The Steadman Clinic, Aspen at Aspen Valley Hospital. This month, the organization celebrates its first anniversary in the state-of-the-art, multipurpose medical facility and surgery center at Willits Town Center in Basalt.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Dr. Kinsella,” said Dr. Marc J. Philippon, managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and chair of SPRI. “He brings a special skillset to our medical team in Aspen and—along with the other outstanding surgeons and physicians there—gives us a fresh approach to finding the best way to care for our patients. We have wanted to expand our spine program to Aspen and Basalt and are looking forward to Dr. Kinsella fulfilling that initiative.”

Dr. Kinsella is a native of Massachusetts who completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University. He earned his medical degree at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia where he concurrently earned a masters in translational research. He then returned home to the Boston area and completed the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program, and his adult spine surgery fellowship at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School Combined Spine Fellowship before moving to Vero Beach, Fla., in 2020.

“During training, I had the opportunity to work across all the Harvard hospitals with a wide range of experts in every orthopaedic field. My primary clinical interests shifted from sports to spine during that time as I developed a special appreciation for spine pathoanatomy and saw the tremendous impact that thoughtful spine surgery could have on a patient’s life.”

Dr. Kinsella initially moved his practice to Florida as a way to remain close to his parents, who had retired and moved to Vero Beach while he was in residency at Harvard.

Although he had developed a highly successful practice in Florida, the opportunity to work at The Steadman Clinic was one that Dr. Kinsella could not pass up.

"The intellectual capital, camaraderie, and drive for innovation at The Steadman Clinic and SPRI excite me," said Dr. Kinsella. "The expectation is the best care in the world, and I look forward to contributing to that mission."

