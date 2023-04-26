Accelerated Nursing Program – Fast-Tracking Careers with Distance ASBN as a Second Degree

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis, Indiana -

The University of Indianapolis offers an accelerated nursing program that allows students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) in just 15 months.

The demand for nurses nationwide has been on an upward trend for years. Based on projections by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the country will need over 200,000 registered nurses annually over the next decade. For those seeking long-term employment and stable incomes, a career in nursing looks promising.

The University of Indianapolis offers an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ASBN) to help students achieve their goals in just 15 months. With a flexible online learning environment, real-world clinical experience, and personalized support from faculty and staff, the program is designed to help students succeed.

The accelerated nursing program at the University of Indianapolis has three intakes each year, making it convenient for students to begin their studies at a time most convenient for them. The coursework is conducted online, allowing students to learn from anywhere with an internet connection.

The ASBN program at the University of Indianapolis may be the most convenient choice for students looking to transition to a career in nursing quickly and effectively. With its 15-month timeline, fully-online coursework, personalized attention, and real-world clinical experience, the program is designed to help students succeed in a nursing career.

Notably, the program offers personalized attention through a one-to-one preceptorship model, allowing students to work directly with an experienced nurse to gain hands-on experience.

Students will be supported by the faculty's clinical placement department to secure local clinical placement sites, allowing them to gain practical experience in their local community.

To be eligible for the program, students need to have a bachelor's degree in any field. They are also required to complete prerequisite courses, including human anatomy, physiology, microbiology, organic chemistry or general chemistry I & II, psychology, social science, philosophy, and statistics or college algebra. These courses do not expire, so students who have completed them previously can still be eligible for the program.

The program also requires two residencies, where students come to campus for hands-on training and networking opportunities. These residencies provide an opportunity for students to connect with faculty and fellow students and gain real-world experience in a supportive and collaborative environment. The program consists of 56 credit hours and 570 clinical hours, costing $980 per credit hour.

The accelerated nursing program is designed for individuals who already have a bachelor's degree in another field and want to pursue a career in nursing. By offering a flexible and convenient online learning environment, real-world clinical experience, and personalized support, the program can effectively help students to achieve their goals.

The University of Indianapolis is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. With its quality of education and student-centric systems, the ASBN program offers students a promising future in nursing.

About the University:

The University of Indianapolis (UIndy) is a private university located in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a total enrollment of approximately 5,500 students. Founded in 1902, it offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in areas such as business, education, nursing, health sciences, arts and sciences, and engineering. The university prides itself on providing a personalized education with small class sizes. The university is committed to community engagement and service, and its students are encouraged to get involved in volunteer work and internships.

