Cirtronics Panel to Highlight Successful Commercialization Strategy at Robotics Summit & Expo

/EIN News/ -- Milford, NH, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtronics will be exhibiting and hosting a panel discussion about successful robotics commercialization at the upcoming Robotics Summit and Expo . The event will take place May 10-11th at the Boston Convention Center.

Are you looking to learn about the roadmap to successful product commercialization? Attend the Cirtronics-sponsored panel discussion, titled “The Robotics Roadmap to Commercialization Success.” Top executives in the Robotics industry discuss vital insights into their experiences in product-market fit, marketing introduction timing, and finding the right fit partners. The session is slated for May 10 at 11:45 am and features executives Reese Mozer, President of Ondas Holdings and CEO and Co-Founder of American Robotics , Jennifer Apicella, Vice President of Pittsburgh Robotics Network , and Mike Dooley, CEO of Labrador Systems . The panel will be moderated by MassRobotics ’ Executive Director, Tom Ryden.

Tom Ferrin, Cirtronics CRO, notes, “In our 40 years as a contract manufacturer, we’ve experienced the importance of successful commercialization with our customers. We have put together a panel with fellow industry experts to share how this high-impact topic drives decisions in market entry, aligning with key partners and alignment of values. In bringing rigorous and regulated robotics applications to the market, major considerations include quality, scale, and value proposition,” Ferrin added. “Our panelists will share their insights across the industry and offer valuable strategies and transition takeaways for our audience members – no matter what stage their company is at in the commercialization process.”

Cirtronics invites you to this insightful panel discussion and to visit Booth #206 to discuss your commercialization needs. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their website .

About Cirtronics

Cirtronics, located in the Greater Boston area, excels at manufacturing complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the exacting standards and details required by demanding and quality-intensive applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial. Via Precision Engagement®, Cirtronics tailors services to the needs of each customer. Services can include manufacturing readiness, strategic sourcing, full-scale manufacturing, test, and fulfillment of complete electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and boards. Cirtronics is ISO 9001 and 13485 Certified, FDA and ITAR Registered, and an employee-owned business. For more information, visit www.cirtronics.com .

