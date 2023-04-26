Sword Group | Results for the First Quarter of 2023

/EIN News/ -- Q1 2023

Consolidated Revenue: €72.0m

Organic Growth: +22.2% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates.

KEY FIGURES

The consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2023 is €72.0m, up 22.2% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.0% or €8.6m.

Q1 2023 ACCOUNTS

Q1 | non audited figures €m 2023 2022 (ii) Consolidated

Growth Revenue 72.0 58.6 +22.9% EBITDA 8.6 7.0 + 22.8% EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.0% -

(ii) does not include the revenue of Sword GRC, which was sold in April 2022.

ANALYSIS

In the first quarter of 2023, all the Group’s divisions show organic growth above budget.

The backlog increases from 20.1 months at the end of December 2022 to 20.8 months at the end of March 2023. This improvement confirms our annual growth targets.

The results of our latest integration, Ping Network Solutions, in March 2022, are excellent and confirm the accretiveness of this acquisition.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

The Group will continue its organic growth strategy while maintaining stable profitability.

The 2023 budget foresees an organic growth of 15%.

Agenda

28/04/23 | Annual Shareholders Meeting 2022 Accounts

20/07/23 | 2023 Second Quarter Revenue

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management. Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Contact: investorrelations@sword-group.lu

