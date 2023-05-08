UScellular Joins National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a New Corporate Member
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
NVBDC is excited to have USCellular as their newest Corporate Member, supporting certified veterans in their supply chain.DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes UScellular as its newest Corporate Member. UScellular is committed to supporting the NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
UScellular officially joined the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) as a corporate member. This move reinforces the company's commitment to supporting veteran-owned businesses and promoting diversity and inclusion in the business world.
UScellular is one of the largest wireless telecommunications providers in the United States, providing reliable wireless service to millions of customers across the country. The company is committed to supporting the communities it serves through various initiatives, programs, and donations, including supporting veteran-owned businesses.
NVBDC is a non-profit organization that certifies businesses owned and operated by veterans and service-disabled veterans. The council's mission is to provide opportunities for these groups to compete for corporate and government contracts, ultimately promoting economic growth and employment opportunities for veterans and their families.
"We are thrilled to have UScellular as a new corporate member of NVBDC," said Keith King, Founder and CEO of NVBDC. "Their commitment to supporting veteran-owned businesses and promoting diversity aligns with our mission, and we look forward to working together to create more opportunities for veterans and their families."
As a corporate member of NVBDC, UScellular joins a network of hundreds of companies dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the business world. This membership allows the company to connect with certified veteran-owned businesses and work with them to fulfill their procurement needs while supporting a worthy cause.
“At UScellular, championing others through inclusivity and embracing diverse perspectives is core to who we are. By increasing our engagement with certified diverse-owned businesses through our Supplier Diversity Program, including Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses, we are building a supply chain that provides a competitive advantage and better represents the communities in which we live, serve, and connect.” said: Renae Grob, Vice President of Supply Chain at UScellular
UScellular's membership in NVBDC is a significant step towards supporting veteran-owned businesses and promoting diversity and inclusion in the telecommunications industry. The company's partnership with NVBDC demonstrates its commitment to making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families.
UScellular is committed to its supplier diversity program. The company views its program as a core value and encourages diverse businesses to participate. UScellular is committed to enhancing the use of diverse businesses by proactively developing relationships with minorities, women, veterans, service-disabled veterans, disabled, members of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community, disadvantaged and local businesses within their supply chain.
For more information about UScellular’s Supplier Program, please visit, https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/investor-information/suppliers.
Additional support is available. To learn more about opportunities with UScellular and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
