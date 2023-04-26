Allen University Announces the 2023 Commencement Speaker

Milton H. Jones, Jr.

UNCF Chairman and Founder of Peachtree Providence Partners Holding Company, LLC., Milton H. Jones, Jr. to give Commence Speech at Allen University

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University announced that the University's 2023 Commencement Ceremony Speaker is none other than UNCF Chairman, Milton H. Jones, Jr.

In addition to his role as Chairman of the Board for the United Negro College Fund, Milton Jones is a founding member of Peachtree Providence Partners Holding Company, LLC. Peachtree Providence Partners is a holding company with full or partial ownership in companies in key business sectors which include energy, financial products, healthcare, technology, manufacturing/distribution and consulting. Mr. Jones is an alumnus of the University of Notre Dame (BBA-Accounting), Leadership Atlanta ('90), and Leadership Georgia ('92). He has also received a Doctorate of Philosophy Degree, Honoris Causa (2008) from Shaw University.

"We are honored to have Mr. Jones as this year's Commencement Ceremony Speaker. We believe that he will not only share words of wisdom, but will also provide our graduates with tools for continued success as they enter the next phase of their lives." - Dr. Ernest C. McNealey, President, Allen University.

About Allen University

Allen University is a Liberal Arts institution located in the heart of South Carolina. The vision of AU is rooted in its commitment to preparing leaders who are skilled in communication, critical thinking, business acumen and possess high moral character. Allen University ranked #1 among HBCUs in South Carolina and #8 of the Top 15 HBCU Hidden Gems across the United States, (2023Online Schools Guide). Learn more at www.allenuniversity.edu.