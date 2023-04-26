Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Value Worth $ 8.71 billion by 2027, Says The Insight Partners

The Temperature Controlled Packaging Market report by “The Insight Partners” entails detailed information regarding the market over the analysis period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Temperature Controlled Packaging Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Packaging Type (Active, and Passive); End-user (Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, and Others),” The temperature controlled packaging market accounted for US$ 5.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.71 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The packaging industry in the region has increased significantly from the past few years due to factors such as robust logistics industry and the use of advanced technologies, etc. According to PlasticsEurope, a trade association based in Europe, over 50% of all European goods are packaged in plastics, and they account for 17% of the total packaging weight on the market. Additionally, this weight has been lowered by 28% over the past ten years. Lightweight packaging helps to reduce transportation energy, lessening emissions, and lower shipping costs. It also helps lessen the amount of waste generated. The region is highly focused on temperature controlled packaging systems, which hygienically protects and preserves products for a longer period of time. Temperature controlled packaging protects against contamination of medicine and foods and helps prevent the spreading of germs during manufacture and distribution. Hence, such factors expected to drive the temperature controlled packaging market in the region during the forecast period (2019-2021).

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ACH Foam Technologies, LLC,Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.,Pelican BioThermal LLC,Sofrigam SA Ltd.,Sonoco Products Company,Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L.,Exeltainer,Cryopak A TCP Company,Softbox Systems Ltd.,Sorbafreeze Ltd

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are designed to maintain better and protect temperature-sensitive products to confidently ship it over extended logistics cycles. This enables to deviate from costly shipping methods used to ship goods in the end-use industry. The packaging solutions as a simple instrument for marketing is changing to match the needs of various industry. New types of temperature controlled packaging have been and will be developed to meet the needs of the end-use industry. Apart from features of safety, quality, and distribution already outlined, temperature controlled packaging act as a potential marketing tool. The use of one or more types of temperature controlled packaging would increase the shelf-life of the product. Nevertheless, the development and implementation of packaging would depend on the acceptance and cost-effectiveness for the industry. Further, growth in globalization and the emergence of new technology drive the temperature controlled packaging market.

Key findings of the study:

Numerous healthcare companies choose temperature controlled packaging to ship biological materials, such as blood and platelets, vaccines, semen, cells, DNA, and pathogens. Hence, there is global growth in the healthcare industry, which acts as a key factor in boosting the growth of the market across the world. As a result, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The reusable or multi-use transport packaging is used for multiple shipping, in which the return of empty transport packaging components to the logistics providers can be repeated. After providing goods to the end-use industry, empty containers can be sorted and processed for return to the logistics companies who supply multi-use packaging. Several companies help streamline the returnable container process and help the business achieve the maximum benefit. Thus, the sub-segment is expected to gain major traction during the coming years.



The hybrid temperature controlled packaging solution constitutes an efficient combination of passive temperature-controlled packaging techniques with existing technologies. For instance, a mixture of phase change materials with thermostatic enabled control devices or components for enabling enhanced packaging solutions. The solution seamlessly modulates the temperature, thus delivering an improved packaging solution and facilitating superior reusability for their clients. As a result, an advanced packaging solution capable of multi-use could have potentially numerous benefits in reducing costs, improving compliance and management of goods during transit.

