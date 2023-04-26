Dr. Bradley Layton of Human Powered Future to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We live in a litigious society, meaning that when someone is wronged or injured in an accident, sometimes it’s difficult to determine fault as well as the cause and extent of damages. For example, it is difficult to determine who was at fault in a traffic accident. When this is the case, attorneys often turn to expert witnesses to reconstruct the details of an accident from physical evidence such as the size of a dent in a fender, or from abnormalities in an injured person’s CAT scan or MRI image.

Dr. Bradley Layton holds a PhD in biomedical engineering with a concentration of soft-tissue mechanics, which qualifies him to work with physical evidence and imaging evidence to determine the causality of injuries such as slip and falls, spinal injuries, or traumatic brain injuries. Dr. Layton has also been retained to examine evidence from criminal cases.

While not serving as a biomechanics expert witness, Dr. Layton can be found cycling to and from renewable energy projects in Missoula. Dr. Layton’s road to Missoula began in The Small Town of Seymour, Indiana, hometown of John Cougar Mellencamp, little pink houses, and Jack and Diane. From Seymour, Layton went on earn a mechanical engineering degree from MIT, then onto various science and engineering jobs in Washington DC, and August Georgia while pursuing a seat on the United States Rowing Team. After his rowing career, Layton earned his PhD in biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan under Ann Marie Sastry. From Ann Arbor, Layton joined the faculties of Drexel University in Philadelphia and the University of Montana, where Bradley became fascinated about the role that energy resources play in our economy. His deep fascination about the relationships among money, information and energy led to scientific papers on this topic while continuing his research into nanoscale biomechanics and renewable energy projects such as human-powered vehicles, solar-powered vehicles, and other renewable energy technologies. One such paper led him to a “pen pal” relationship with Jared Diamond, where Professor Diamond revealed to Assistant Professor Layton that unfortunately science can indeed become politicized. This led to the publication of Layton’s 2008 “Energy Density” paper, that now has over 15,000 reads on Dr. Layton’s ResearchGate site (https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Bradley-Layton ).

While serving as Director of Energy Technology at the University of Montana, Layton became familiar with the term “linear economy,” meaning we extract natural resources from the earth, use them to manufacture goods then dispose them callously into a landfill, damaging the environment in numerous ways. A circular economy, on the other hand, is once a product has been consumed, individual parts or materials, which never really go “away” are turned into new products, thus eliminating the notion of waste. A circular economic model preserves natural resources and can even be driven in such a way that greenhouse gases emissions diminish. To stay ahead for the future, businesses and companies are transitioning to a circular economy thanks to both physical forces and bright forward-thinking innovators.

“I’m excited that engineering is beginning to transition towards renewable or inexhaustible energy sources as fossil fuel depletion is inevitable. Energy engineering, just like biomedical engineering continues to become more diverse and both fields are expanding.”

In addition to his expert witness work, Bradley is a multi-state licensed professional engineer and author of Zero Waste in the Last Best Place. a brilliant guide on landfill-free living. A must read! (https://www.iuniverse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/719713-Zero-Waste-in-the-Last-Best-Place)

As a highly reputable and sought-after engineer, Dr. Layton has been working on numerous construction, sustainable energy projects, and technology integration projects.

“Eco friendly businesses are growing as more and more people are taking the initiative to go green.” In fact, we are even beginning to see companies requesting mining permits for landfills as in some cases, it is more economical to extract raw materials from waste streams than to mine previously untouched deposits. In fact, one of Layton’s companies, Neodymia (https://www.neodymiallc.com/), is working on a project to pull rare earth elements and critical metals out of coal ash ponds.

Dr. Layton has also been working on a novel Web3 project, called Geodechain (http://geodechain.com) that he hopes will be used to support both his expert witness and professional engineering endeavors.

Don’t miss Bradley’s interview with Doug Llewelyn where he will discuss his businesses, books, and the advantages of going green and how doing something positive for the earth benefits us all.

`

Close Up Radio will feature Bradley Edward Layton in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday April 28th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit https://humanpoweredfuture.com/