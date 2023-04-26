Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable asset company (OTCQB: EGSE) is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit. This highly anticipated event, scheduled for April 24-26, 2023 at La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico, promises to offer an array of exciting opportunities for funds, companies, and investors.



One of the standout highlights of this year's summit is the focus on great tax laws in Puerto Rico, which offers a unique tax-friendly environment for both funds and investors. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on how to leverage this advantage to drive their business success.

The summit also promises to offer comprehensive training sessions and keynote panels on various topics. These sessions are led by top experts in the field and provide attendees with a wealth of information and insights into the latest trends, strategies, and best practices in the industry.

Wed, Apr 26 at 11:30-11:55 AM

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. is thrilled to participate in this year's Sequire Investor Summit and looks forward to sharing its knowledge and expertise with attendees. Join us for an exciting and informative event that promises to be a highlight of the year for funds, companies, and investors alike.

“We are looking forward to expanding the reach of our message and mission at the Sequire event. Our company has made incredible changes over the past couple of years in order to solidify our position and operations in sustainable industries and sustainable products. It is critical for the investment community to understand our story and the vision that propels our company as we continue to achieve the goals we set. Our recent hydroelectric powered bitcoin mining operation, our plant-based pet products and industrial absorbent product line are the first achievements in a robust and well-developed pipeline of projects we continue to roll out.” - Said Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at https://puertorico.srax.com/

About Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. (f/k/a Generation Hemp, Inc)

Evergreen Sustainable Enterprises, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based sustainable [green energy] asset company with operations in both the Bitcoin mining industry and the hemp industry. Bitcoin operations are located in Costa Rica, with future development plans in Arkansas and Kentucky and other Costa Rica locations. Hemp operations are located in western Kentucky and Denver, Colorado. In the hemp industry, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies needing seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area.

About SRAX

SRAX Inc. is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire , companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com

