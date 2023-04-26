Specific Imaging Solutions Market Growth Accelerating with Rising Healthcare Infrastructure and increasing technological advancements in the diagnostic equipment’s: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The USA dominates the global market with a total market share of around 41.9% in 2022 and is expected to continue to experience the same growth throughout the forecast period.AI based image solutions may increase the repeatability of technical processes, improve picture quality and minimise radiation dosage, shorten MRI scanning time, and optimise manpower and scanner utilization, all of which save costs.

As per Future Market Insights' latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global specific imaging solutions market was around US$ 380.8 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 756.3 Million in 2033.



The primary factor that is driving the market growth of global imaging services includes the increase in the need for point-of-care imaging systems and the surge in demand for photo imaging techniques for better diagnosis of diseases. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and technological improvements in medical imaging is expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, rising technological developments and expanding digitalization of the healthcare industry are likely to be major factors boosting the particular imaging solutions market.

To enhance their foothold in this region, the leading market players have adopted a variety of growth strategies. Siemens Healthineers, for example, said that China is one of their largest markets and a main source of incremental growth.

The growing adoption of 3D-model modalities by healthcare industries and institutes to provide training for advanced technology is probable to have a notable effect on the market growth during the forecast years. Moreover, the implementation of AI-based automated image quantification and assessment is also expected to boost market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

App-based solutions are the leading segment of solutions, and hold around 57.7% market value share in 2022, owing to the increased adoption of m-Health applications along with the demand for remote healthcare.

In terms of modality, the photos segment is dominating the market with an estimated market share of around 54.9% in 2022, owing to the ease of sharing photos by patient to physicians.

The wound care segment is set to lead in terms of the application of specific imaging solutions with a projected market value share of around 29.6% by 2033, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disease-related wounds.

By end users, hospitals held a share of around 32.9% in 2022; however, specialty clinics are expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecasted years.

North America dominated the global market with the U.S. generating revenue of close to US$ 159.4 Million in 2022, owing to the presence of a large number of service providers, and increased adoption of imaging solutions within the region.





“Growing awareness and benefits regarding technologically advanced imaging solutions, increasing prevalence of severe diseases such as orthopaedic, neurological, and dermatological along with the diagnosis procedures are driving the market.” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Product launch is one of the key strategies adopted by leading players within the global market sphere.

At IRIA 2022 conference, Carestream Health India launched two products - DRX Compass and LUX 35C detector. These products are designed considering comfort of both patients and radiographers in mind.

Wipro GE Healthcare, a global leader in medtech and digital solutions, introduced its advanced Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner in April 2022.

Key Players

Kent Imaging Inc

WoundVision

HyperMed Imaging, Inc.

Perceptive Solutions (WoundZoom)

eKare Inc.

Spectral MD USA

MolecuLight Inc.

Others

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the specific imaging solutions market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017–2022 and projections for 2023–2033. The global-specific imaging solutions market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the solutions (app-based solutions, and web-based imaging), by modality (photos, videos, 3D models), by application (wound care, dermatology, orthopedics, neurology, emergency departments, rehabilitation, forensic, and plastic surgery) by end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, long term care facilities, forensic labs/ coroners pathologists, telemedicine, and cancer research institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Specific Imaging Solution Industry Research

By Solution:

App-based Solutions

Web-Based Imaging

By Modality:

Photos

Videos

3D Models





By Application:

Wound Care

Dermatology

Orthopedics

Neurology

Emergency Department

Rehabilitation

Forensics

Plastic Surgery

End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Long-Term Care Facilities

Forensic Labs/ Coroners Pathologists

Telemedicine

Cancer Research Institutes

