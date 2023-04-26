Global High Frequency Ventilators Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $162.1 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 5.8% during the Analysis Timeframe 2022-2031 [230-Pages] | Settled by Research Dive

The global high frequency ventilators market is expected to witness prominent growth during the analysis period, due to the growing prevalence of chronic breathing diseases among individuals globally. Based on the application, the neonates sub-segment is expected to be the most productive. Regionally, the North America region held the largest share in 2021.

As per our analysts, with the increasing cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) among individuals, especially among the geriatric population, the high frequency ventilators market is predicted to experience remarkable growth over the forecast period. Besides, the growing cases of preterm childbirth and the breathing issues associated with early childbirth are further expected to bolster the g market’s growth throughout the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing technological advancements in the R&D field of medical devices such as the development of sophisticated portable ventilators and improvements in sensor technologies utilized in ventilators are expected to create excellent opportunities for the high frequency ventilators market over the analysis period. However, the high cost of high frequency ventilators may hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments of the High Frequency Ventilators Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Type: High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilator Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The high-frequency oscillatory ventilator sub-segment registered the highest revenue in 2021. The increasing use of high-frequency oscillatory ventilators as a lung-protective approach in the therapy of some severe lung disorders is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Application: Neonates Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The neonates sub-segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The growing cases of blood cancer among individuals and the growing rate of preterm birth are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

End-User: Hospitals sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The end-user sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This is mainly due to the rising government expenditures on the development of healthcare infrastructure owing to the growing technological advancements in ventilators. In addition, the rising patient preference for modern healthcare facilities due to the constant monitoring offered by hospitals employees is expected to fuel the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

North America Region Held the Maximum Market Share in 2021

The North America region of the high frequency ventilators market generated the biggest share of the market in 2021. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of preterm childbirth and the high risk of respiratory concerns associated with it across the region. Moreover, the rising R&D activities on the development of advanced care units for premature babies are expected to boost the growth of the regional growth of the market over the estimated timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the High Frequency Ventilators Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a moderate impact on the high frequency ventilators market. Initially, there was an increase in demand for high frequency ventilators among people whereas the product supply was badly affected during that period. Moreover, the increasing pervasiveness of preterm childbirth has increased the demand for high frequency ventilators during the pandemic period. Moreover, the panic buying of numerous inadequate ventilators among individuals due to the limited supplies at various places has increased the growth of the market over the crisis.

Key Players of the High Frequency Ventilators Market

The major players of the market include

An Inspiration Healthcare Group Company

Carl Reiner GmbH

VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

BPL Medical Technologies

Bunnell

General Electric Company

Percussion Aire Corp.

Getinge AB

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in October 2021, Movair, a leading respiratory therapy company announced the launch of its new product named Luisa, which is an advanced ventilator for use in hospitals, institutions, homes, or portable applications for both invasive and non-invasive ventilation.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

