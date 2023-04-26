9-Year-Old Horizon3.ai User Challenges Legendary Pentester to Hackathon

Horizon3.ai, a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in AI-fueled autonomous penetration testing, today announced that Daniel Cherry, a 9-year-old user of Horizon3.ai's product, challenged Jorge Orchilles to a hackathon in response to a derogatory tweet Jorge made about the company's product NodeZero.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005683/en/

Horizon3.ai CEO Snehal Antani saw the tweet and asked Daniel if he'd be up for a first-of-its-kind challenge: to use NodeZero in a hacking competition against Jorge, a world-class SANS instructor and purple team enthusiast.

"Jorge is a legend that I have tremendous respect for. He's got a huge following of SANS alumni and his opinion means a lot to me. I was disappointed to read his derogatory comments to his large Twitter following, particularly given that he's never used our product," Antani said. "I decided to let our results do the talking by offering this for-fun challenge between Jorge and Daniel."

Orchilles has not yet accepted the challenge, which would not take place until June after Daniel finishes the 4th grade, but Antani has wagered a Venti Americano from Starbucks if Jorge wins, and will gift a PlayStation 5 to Daniel for taking the time from his summer vacation to compete.

"Experienced Pentesters use NodeZero as a force multiplier, with NodeZero executing recon, enumeration, and exploitation at scale while humans focus on very specific hot spots in an environment. Blue teams with no Pentesting experience use NodeZero to proactively test their infrastructure," said Antani.

About Horizon3.ai

Horizon3.ai was founded in 2019 by former industry and U.S. National Security veterans with the mission to help organizations to see their networks through the eyes of the attacker and proactively fix problems that truly matter, improve the effectiveness of their security initiatives, and ensure organizations are prepared to respond to real attacks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005683/en/