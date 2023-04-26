MILLER'S ALE HOUSE INTRODUCES CRAVEABLE 'MAD' VALUE MENU

Miller's Amazing Deals include $3.99 beers and margaritas, $6.99 lunch deals and more

ORLANDO, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller's Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant known for great prices, friendly service and generous portions, introduces Miller's Amazing Deals, featuring deep discounts on fan-favorite signature dishes and beverages every day of the week.

Available now at all locations, Miller's new MAD value menu includes lunch specials and new deals of the day starting at $6.99 and all-day everyday deals with entrees starting at $9.99. The MAD value beverages menu includes Miller's House Margaritas starting at $3.99.

"We know our Raving Fans love Miller's for our scratch-made food served in hearty portions at a great value, so we wanted to sweeten the pot with our Miller's Amazing Deals," said Miller's CEO Nikhil Khanna. "With our MAD menu, we have delicious options to satisfy guests' hunger and their wallets at a time when everyone could seriously use a break on prices."

The full value menu offers:

Deals of the Day

Monday–Wednesday: Barbeque Baby Back Ribs Special, choice of one side for $14.99

Every Monday: $6.99 6-count Zingers (dine-in only)

6-count Zingers (dine-in only) Every Tuesday: Kids Eat Free with purchase of $10 menu item

menu item Every Wednesday: $8.99 12-count Wings (dine-in only)

12-count Wings (dine-in only) Thursday & Sunday: Prime Rib Special, choice of one side for $15.99

Friday–Monday: Prime Rib French Dip Special, served with seasoned fries for $14.49 (dine-in only)

Everyday Deals

$9.99 : Classic Cheeseburger, served with seasoned fries

: Classic Cheeseburger, served with seasoned fries $14.99 : Sirloin & Fried Shrimp Special, served with a baked potato and vegetable medley

: Sirloin & Fried Shrimp Special, served with a baked potato and vegetable medley $19.99 : 1 lb. Snow Crab Special, choice of two sides

Lunch Specials, available Monday–Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$6.99 : Soup & Salad Duo, Dad's Homemade Meatloaf, English Pub Fish & Chips or Half Chicken Club Flatbread & Salad Duo

: Soup & Salad Duo, Dad's Homemade Meatloaf, English Pub Fish & Chips or Half Chicken Club Flatbread & Salad Duo $7.99 : BBQ Chicken Sandwich

: BBQ Chicken Sandwich $8.99 : Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

: Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad $9.99 : Full Chicken Club Flatbread & Salad Duo

Value Beverages

$3.99 : House Margarita, Miller Lite and Coors Lite 16-ounce pints

: House Margarita, Miller Lite and Coors Lite 16-ounce pints $4.99 : Leinenkugel's and Dos Equis pints, Espolon Blanco 100% Blue Agave Tequila shots

: Leinenkugel's and Dos Equis pints, Espolon Blanco 100% Blue Agave Tequila shots $9.99 : Miller Lite and Coors Light 55-ounce pitchers, Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita

: Miller Lite and Coors Light 55-ounce pitchers, Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita $14.99 : Blue Moon 55-ounce pitcher, Tito's Strawberry Lemonade pitcher

For more information, go to www.millersalehouse.com/millers-amazing-deals.

About Miller's Ale House

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Miller's Ale House is a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 100-plus locations in 10 states. Miller's Ale House serves a wide variety of entrees, burgers, salads and sandwiches, plus daily lunch and dinner specials, in a lively atmosphere that includes 60-plus TVs, large open-air patios, beckoning bars and spacious booths and tables. It is known for its large portions, great prices, warm service and sharable appetizers, including its famous buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers® and The Mountain Melt. Open daily for lunch, dinner and late night, Miller's also offers over 35 beers on tap and a large selection of signature cocktails and pitchers. For more information, go to www.millersalehouse.com or @MillersAleHouse on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Curry Simic

curry@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

