Parks Canada and Destination Canada Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Tourism Growth

The Memorandum of Understanding will contribute to the growth of Canada's tourism sector

GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Parks Canada administers 224 protected places spanning some 450 000 km2 of land, water and ice. These places are close to 600 neighbouring communities and include some of the most iconic tourism destinations in the world. They attract millions of visitors who spend time connecting with and learning from Parks Canada team members and tourism operators and contribute significantly to local economies.

To support its role in providing meaningful experiences to visitors, Parks Canada collaborates with tourism partners, including Indigenous peoples, local partners, businesses, service providers and industry leaders, such as Destination Canada.

Earlier this month, Parks Canada and Destination Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will enable both organizations to collaborate on complementary priorities within their respective mandates to support a sustainable and resilient tourism sector and offer Canadians and visitors to Canada meaningful opportunities to connect with nature and culture.

This continued collaboration allows Destination Canada and Parks Canada to collectively support both rural and urban communities across Canada as they develop destinations and create and enhance tourism products and experiences. Combining the strengths of both organizations, through leading market research and strategic promotional initiatives, this partnership will also build on existing marketing collaborations and ensure development of new domestic and international markets for Canadian tourism products.

Quotes

"The lands, waters and historic sites administered by Parks Canada are a source of shared pride for all Canadians. Visitors are always looking for more sustainable tourism experiences and for destinations which involve meaningful social, economic, and ecological benefits for the local communities. Parks Canada's collaboration with Destination Canada ensures that treasured protected spaces across Canada remain sources of inspiration for all."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Tourism provides unique experiences to Canadians as well as international visitors and drives economic growth for communities from coast to coast to coast. This partnership between Parks Canada and Destination Canada will not only help create memorable and sustainable outdoor experiences for visitors from all horizons all year long, but it will also showcase and develop authentic world-class attractions this place, our home, has to offer."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault,

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"As we highlight Tourism Week in Canada, Parks Canada recognizes that partnerships and collaboration with tourism industry leaders, such as Destination Canada are key elements in delivering on its important mandate to protect and share national historic sites, parks and marine conservation areas. Together with Destination Canada's support, we will further our efforts to foster greater connection to protected places for the enjoyment of visitors and Canadians, now and into the future."

Ron Hallman,

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada Agency

"Canada is world-renowned for the beauty of its wide-open space, awe inspiring parks, marine life and majestic wildlife. As an industry, we must help protect our greatest tourism assets. This collaboration with Parks Canada is another step towards building a more resilient and regenerative future for tourism. We truly believe that tourism can only flourish in the long-term when supported by a healthy environment and welcoming communities. When tourism thrives, we all thrive."

Marsha Walden,

President and Chief Executive Officer, Destination Canada.

Quick Facts

National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas are popular destinations in Canada , attracting over 21 million visits a year. Parks Canada destinations play an important role in the Canadian tourism industry.

, attracting over 21 million visits a year. Parks destinations play an important role in the Canadian tourism industry. Prior to 2020, tourism generated $102 billion in economic activity and 1.8 million jobs every year. Tourism is an important economic driver for the country, particularly in rural and remote areas, where 56 percent of Canada's tourism jobs are located.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

