3,500 Hospitals and Health Systems Trust UKG to Create Great Employee Experiences, Better Patient Outcomes

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, showcased innovations across its human capital management (HCM) suite at the HIMSS 2023 conference, presented last week by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society. More than half of all U.S. hospitals and health systems, along with thousands of post-acute and senior living facilities, use UKG to hire highly skilled staff, create best-fit schedules based on certifications and patient volume, gain access to crucial people analytics, and create inspiring employee experiences to support better patient outcomes.

"UKG gives us the flexibility to meet rapidly changing needs. From Monday to Thursday, our staffing needs may change, so we need to change the way we offer incentives and the way we try to fill shifts," said Mickey DeAngelo, director of HR workforce technology at Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Intelligent shift swapping was a huge win for our associates, too. One of the beautiful parts of it is that it's so integrated into the process, they don't even realize its intelligence behind the scenes. The future of AI is going to move us into the future of healthcare to meet the flexible staffing model that's being demanded."

Large health systems and providers across the care continuum utilize the complete UKG HCM suite to transform how they engage their people to build cultures of trust, transparency, and autonomy. In addition to healthcare-leading workforce management — including the specialized UKG EZCall scheduling solution and UKG Clinic Scheduling Extensions to support the equitable and safe distribution of patient-to-staff assignments — AI-powered UKG HCM includes talent acquisition and onboarding, core human resources, performance management, employee sentiment analysis, and payroll, as part of a suite experience.

Additionally, to help address the ongoing healthcare labor shortage while mitigating employee burnout, the UKG suite contains all the technology necessary for health systems to create their own internal staffing agencies. An emerging-but-proven approach, internal staffing agencies provide healthcare organizations with a pool of highly skilled professionals who can be deployed across various locations with cost certainty, while providing participants with potential long-term placement and professional development.

"Our experienced team of UKG clinical professionals is always looking for innovations that will help our healthcare customers reimagine both their cultures and processes in pursuit of the best possible employee experience, because we know that a highly engaged workforce is crucial to delivering higher levels of patient care," said Nanne Finis, RN, MS, chief nurse executive at UKG. "We're able to draw on our personal experiences, as well as the experiences of some of the world's largest and most prestigious health systems that count on us for support, to transform HR and operations in healthcare."

UKG solutions are developed on the extensible open architecture provided by UKG FleX, a platform built specifically to help organizations more easily evolve alongside the needs of their people. FleX makes it simpler for other leading healthcare applications to connect with UKG to simplify the employee IT experience, including a forthcoming Press Ganey integration for compliance reporting; Accushield for staff and visitor health screenings; Andgo for absence management; CareRev and ShiftMed for staffing and agency integration; Cornerstone and Relias for learning; Passport for home health; PointClickCare for EMR integration; primeFORCE for UKG Workforce Central archive services to support UKG Dimensions migrations; and TestAssure for automated testing.

To build upon its own industry-leading technology, UKG invested more than $625 million in research and development last year across its HCM suite experience to deliver innovations and enhancements such as:

UKG Great Place To Work Hub , an industry-first solution that combines Great Place To Work benchmarks and Trust Index™ survey results with UKG data to understand engagement and performance drivers while helping leaders emphasize diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging;

, an industry-first solution that combines Great Place To Work benchmarks and Trust Index™ survey results with UKG data to understand engagement and performance drivers while helping leaders emphasize diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging; UKG Wallet , a financial wellness tool that gives all people, and especially those living in unbanked or underbanked areas, access to their earned wages prior to payday;

, a financial wellness tool that gives all people, and especially those living in unbanked or underbanked areas, access to their earned wages prior to payday; UKG Talk , a frontline employee communication and collaboration tool that connects people who work different shifts or across different locations to foster a strong sense of belonging; and

, a frontline employee communication and collaboration tool that connects people who work different shifts or across different locations to foster a strong sense of belonging; and UKG Employee Voice, an AI-powered employee sentiment tool that encourages transparent and conversational survey responses, so leaders can understand how their people really feel.

"Exceptional workplace cultures anchored by people-first technology will be critical for health systems to overcome the short- and long-term challenges created by the pandemic," said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. "Thousands of healthcare organizations use UKG to engage and inspire their people, because they recognize that great people experiences are the key to attracting and retaining top talent."

