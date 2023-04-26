RADIUS5 Released a Chrome Extension That Uses AI to Enhance the Quality of Animations on the Web in Real Time

Chrome Extension "AnimeSR"

RADIUS5. INC (Headquarter: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Urushihara Daisuke; hereinafter "RADIUS5") has released a new version of AnimeSR, a free Chrome extension that uses AI to upscale animations for YouTube and Vimeo, etc. in real time.

Background of Development

AnimeSR is being developed to advance Japanese anime culture through better viewing of anime. It is free of charge.

With the release of "AnimeRefiner" in 2020, RADIUS5 has been working to increase the resolution of master data for broadcast on VOD, YouTube, movies, etc. to a higher quality.

As a result, the company has received many requests from anime fans who want to watch anime in a beautiful image, and who themselves want to watch anime distributed on YouTube and other media in a higher resolution. The newly released AnimeSR was developed to allow such individual customers to enjoy high-resolution anime on their PC browsers.

AnimeSR Overview

Supported Browsers : Chrome 94 or later

Download page of AnimeSR : https://bit.ly/animesr

Support page : https://bit.ly/animesr_support

Currently, YouTube, Vimeo, etc. are supported; DRM-protected VOD services are not supported at this time. Also, since AnimeSR is still in the early development stage, there is a possibility that the high resolution may not work well with untested VOD services. The company plans to increase the types of VOD services that can be supported in future releases.

[ RADIUS5 ]

With the vision of "maximizing human creativity," RADIUS5 is developing a variety of creative and entertainment-related AI services.

In 2019, we released our AI platform "cre8tiveAI" and have so far released a variety of AI such as "Photo Refiner" which converts photos and illustrations to high resolution and "SAI-chan", an AI that generates illustrations. In 2022, we also released "mimic", an AI illustration maker.

https://cre8tiveai.com/

https://illustmimic.com/en/

